Best answer: If your house is already equipped with low-voltage doorbell wiring, the Doorbell Pro is the best consumer-grade video doorbell in Ring's lineup. Otherwise, the Video Doorbell 3 can run off of a rechargeable battery and offers most of the same features.

What is a Ring Doorbell? Ring's line of Wi-Fi-connected video doorbells is a great way to secure your home and give yourself some peace of mind when you're waiting on a package or going away on vacation. They detect motion before anyone gets near your door, alert your smartphone, and start recording video. Best of all, most Ring Doorbells go on sale pretty regularly, so keep an eye out for upcoming holidays — that's typically when the deals strike. Recorded footage gets stored in the cloud (with a subscription fee, of course), so you don't have to be watching live to catch a would-be burglar. There's also two-way audio, meaning you can talk to the person on the other end of the doorbell from your phone. With so many options in Ring's lineup, it can be overwhelming to determine the best smart doorbell for your needs — that's where we come in. Which one is right for my home? Ring has plenty of video doorbells to choose from, each hitting a different price point and feature set. Ring Video Doorbell Wired is only $60 and works for homes that already have electrical wiring for their existing doorbell. It's a sleek design that's small, unobtrusive, and offers great 1080p video quality and most of Ring's best motion detection features at a fraction of the price of their other products. If you don't have an electrical wire to use, Ring Video Doorbell (2nd gen) offers the ability to run on battery power for only $40 more. Ring Video Doorbell 3 makes some great improvements on its predecessor's design, though. It features 5GHz dual-band Wi-Fi, along with improved motion zone settings that let you receive notifications only for close-by subjects within a few feet of the camera. It's also easier to remove the faceplate on the Doorbell 3, making it effortless to toss in a spare battery. While the Doorbell 3 is pricier than the Doorbell 2, we'd argue that it's worth putting the extra money into. The improved motion zones are hugely helpful, particularly if your camera faces a busy street that would otherwise constantly set off motion alerts (I'm writing this from experience!). It's now easier to set up and connect to your Wi-Fi network. This is the best camera to buy for homes that aren't equipped with low-voltage doorbell wiring. There's also the Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus to consider. While most of its features are the same, the Doorbell 3 Plus includes the Pre-Roll feature from Ring Video Doorbell Pro — a doorbell that only works with an electrical wire — that gives you a four-second preview of the events leading up to your motion alerts. These Pre-Rolls are kept at a low resolution and in black and white to preserve battery life. They even work while running on battery power, which is one of the things that makes this product so attractive.

Battery-powered Ring Video Doorbell 3 Most of the Pro's features, plus a removable battery. The Video Doorbell 3 doesn't look as sleek as the Doorbell Pro, but it offers almost all of the same features for less. In case your house doesn't have existing doorbell wiring, it can operate entirely off a rechargeable battery, making it a great fit for older homes. $180 at Amazon

Pre-Roll Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus See what happened before the motion alert. The Video Doorbell 3 Plus is the only camera in Ring's lineup with the new Pre-Roll feature that lets you see an additional four seconds of black-and-white footage of the events before your motion alerts. Otherwise, this is almost identical to the standard Doorbell 3. $200 at Amazon

If your house does have proper doorbell wiring, though, you might want to look at the Ring Video Doorbell Pro instead. It's less expensive the Doorbell 3, and yet, you'll be getting a much sleeker, less conspicuous design, sharper 1080p video, and four swappable faceplates to match the color of your home. Just bear in mind that even with existing doorbell wiring, you may still need more power; the Video Doorbell Pro requires at least 16 volts AC, but doorbell chimes can operate on as little as 8 volts. Ring includes a Pro Power Kit in the box that you'll need to install during setup, but you can also run the Doorbell Pro straight from a plug-in adapter.

Staff Pick Ring Video Doorbell Pro The best consumer-oriented camera in Ring's lineup. The Video Doorbell Pro offers tack-sharp 1080p video, four interchangeable faceplates, night vision, two-way audio, and customizable motion alert zones into a small, great-looking design. You'll need to power it with low-voltage wiring, but it's well worth the money. $169 at Amazon

On March 31, 2021, Ring will be launching Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 — the first follow-up to its Pro doorbell in nearly 2 years. Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 is, by far, the most advanced video doorbell Ring has ever launched. Higher-resolution 1536p HDR video displays in an aspect ratio that Ring calls "head-to-toe video", putting it neck-and-neck with Arlo as the most useful aspect ratio for any video doorbell to have. It even features Alexa Greeting and quick replies right from the app. But those are only the fairly rudimentary upgrades, if you can believe it. Ring sets Video Doorbell Pro 2 apart by including a bevy of new motion sensors, including a 3D motion detection system that utilizes radar and some fascinating software tricks to estimate movement form an aerial perspective. To sum it up, when Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 spots motion, it automatically generates a map of your property by using Mapbox and OpenStreetMap and draws a nice little motion line on that map. It's a clever feature that Ring hopes customers will find real security value in, as it helps the camera detect movement even beyond what the camera can see.

Coming Soon Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 Futuristic features. Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 doesn't just upgrade the resolution, change up the aspect ratio for something more useful, and add clever greetings and quick responses; it also ups the motion-detection game. Industry-leading 3D sensors can detect motion beyond the range of the cameras, making this the best video doorbell for security-minded individuals. $250 at Amazon

If you're feeling ritzy, there's also the Ring Video Doorbell Elite, coming in at a whoppingly high price. It comes in a wider, flatter design that sits mostly flush against your home and uses Ethernet for both power and connectivity. This lets it communicate with your phone much more quickly and consistently than Ring's other cameras. Still, it requires professional installation, where the user can easily install the others. Its image quality is outstanding, but at double the cost of the Doorbell Pro (not to mention the added cost of hiring a professional for the wiring), you probably don't need to shell out for the Elite unless you just want the best of the best.

Upgrade Pick Ring Video Doorbell Elite The power user's security camera. If you really serious about security — or if you're dealing with new construction — the Doorbell Elite is as good as it gets. It's a high-end solution that gives you a more flush look and requires professional installation. It also uses power over Ethernet for the best, most consistent experience. $350 at Amazon

Lastly, for apartments and houses with a peephole at the door, the Ring Peephole Cam is a great affordable option. The camera still detects motion, but the Peephole Cam also has a built-in impact sensor that lets it detect a knock on your door to notify you in the same manner. You still get a traditional peephole as well, and there's a privacy shade in case you don't want anyone on the other side to see you.

Affordable and easy to install Ring Peephole Cam A Video Doorbell built into a peephole. The Peephole Cam is a two-part battery-powered camera that replaces any compatible peephole. It has the same motion alerts and customizable zones as the rest of Ring's cameras, along with a unique impact sensor that lets you know when someone's knocking on your door. $130 at Amazon

Accessorize your cameras Whichever camera(s) you end up buying, you can make it even better by adding a few accessories to the mix. The corner kit and wedge kit are potentially essential add-ons for some homes, allowing you to adjust the resting angle of your Video Doorbell 3 camera.

Ring Video Doorbell corner kit Ring sells a corner kit for each of its Video Doorbells, helping them to fit better on some homes. $20 at Amazon

You can also grab a solar charger for the battery-powered Video Doorbells. That won't just cut down on those low battery notifications. It'll eliminate them forever and keep you from having to ever run a hard-wire electrical line just for a doorbell.

Ring solar charger Tired of having to charge your battery-powered video doorbell? Let the Sun do it for you! $50 at Amazon

If you live in a multi-story home and don't always hear your Video Doorbell from upstairs, you might also want to consider grabbing the Chime Pro. It acts as both an indoor chime and a Wi-Fi extender for Ring products (no, you can't use it as a range extender for your other gadgets). For a bit less, you can also pick up the simpler Ring Chime, which still audibly alerts you when someone's at the door but doesn't extend your Wi-Fi range.

Ring Chime (2nd gen) Ensure you never miss a doorbell notification again with Ring Chime. $30 at Amazon

Ring Chime Pro (2nd gen) Ring Chime Pro doesn't just look and sound great, it also helps extend the Wi-Fi range for your Ring products. $50 at Amazon

Another thing: Ring's cameras are all equipped with night vision, but that doesn't mean you can't still improve their visibility. Ring's Smart Lighting Spotlight kit lets you put two battery-powered lights anywhere in your yard that can sync with your Video Doorbell to immediately light up the entire field of view when motion is detected.