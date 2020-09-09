It's been a few weeks since we last heard from Survios about The Walking Dead Onslaught, and now we're learning even more about the gameplay leading up to the launch of the game later this month. The timeline of the game wasn't fully clear before, but now we know that there was a bit of time between seasons 8 and 9 of AMC's The Walking Dead show, and that gap is exactly where you'll find yourself in The Walking Dead Onslaught.

The Alexandria Safe Zone is supposed to be the place where hope resides and this small slice of humanity rebuilds their future, but Daryl Dixon and Rick Grimes can't seem to agree on that vision of the future. The fight between the two sees Rick pushing for goals that force people to sacrifice in order to get to a better place, while Daryl is more focused on the individual freedoms that Rick's goals are infringing upon. Sound familiar? While the political commentary could be coincidental, you'll find yourself in the shoes of both of these characters throughout The Walking Dead Onslaught's story mode, which should help lend a hand to the human emotions at play in the zombie apocalypse.