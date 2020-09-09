What you need to know
- The Walking Dead Onslaught is a VR-exclusive action game for PC and PlayStation VR platforms.
- Players will play through the story mode as Rick and Daryl, while additional chracters can be unlocked after finishing the story.
- It launches digitally on September 29 for $30, while deluxe and physical editions include bonus content.
It's been a few weeks since we last heard from Survios about The Walking Dead Onslaught, and now we're learning even more about the gameplay leading up to the launch of the game later this month. The timeline of the game wasn't fully clear before, but now we know that there was a bit of time between seasons 8 and 9 of AMC's The Walking Dead show, and that gap is exactly where you'll find yourself in The Walking Dead Onslaught.
The Alexandria Safe Zone is supposed to be the place where hope resides and this small slice of humanity rebuilds their future, but Daryl Dixon and Rick Grimes can't seem to agree on that vision of the future. The fight between the two sees Rick pushing for goals that force people to sacrifice in order to get to a better place, while Daryl is more focused on the individual freedoms that Rick's goals are infringing upon. Sound familiar? While the political commentary could be coincidental, you'll find yourself in the shoes of both of these characters throughout The Walking Dead Onslaught's story mode, which should help lend a hand to the human emotions at play in the zombie apocalypse.
As we heard about in previous gameplay reveals, players will venture outside of Alexandria and collect resources in order to build up the base over time. Survios is focusing on a timeline and place that makes sense within the AMC show's context, but still making it feel uniquely up to the player to craft. You'll grow the community by finding survivors along the way and, of course, these survivors will have their own agendas to follow and quests to complete. You'll even be able to craft your arsenal, upgrade weapons, and build new structures with things you find along the way.
As you would hope in a game about zombies, The Walking Dead Onslaught has a strong focus on combat and weaponry. From powerful guns to brutal melee weapons, players will be able to choose from plenty of different types of weapons throughout the campaign. There are even cool powerups like adrenaline shots that'll slow down time so players can get even more brutal kills going without being overwhelmed. The Walking Dead Onslaught will be launching on September 29 on Steam and Oculus PC VR platforms and PlayStation VR digitally. Physical PSVR copies will be available on October 9. The Walking Dead Onslaught supports PSVR on both PS4 and PS5.
It's a hackin' good time
The Walking Dead Onslaught
Saving Alexandria
Play as Rick, Daryl, Michonne, or Carol as you hack through zombies and scavenge to rebuild Alexandria and society, at large.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
The new Motorola RAZR has a Snapdragon 765G, better camera, and lower price
Following a pretty disappointing release with its first folding phone, Motorola has unveiled a new version of the RAZR. It has a better processor, camera, and design — all for $100 less.
One UI 2.5 tracker: When will my Samsung Galaxy be updated?
Samsung's next update for One UI is rolling out. Find out which phones are getting it and when!
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War multiplayer has new concepts and old ideas
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is mixing classic three-lane multiplayer with a few interesting changes. After going hands-on with over three hours of an alpha build, here's what we think. .
Best Oculus Quest Grips for Beat Saber 2020
Beat Saber is a ton of fun, but what could make it better? Playing with grips that make your VR controllers feel like actual lightsabers, of course! We'll show you which grips are the best for Beat Saber on the Oculus Quest.