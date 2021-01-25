Resident Evil Village is available for preorder right now, with a long list of different editions you can grab. For the utmost absolute hardcore however, there's a Japan-only Collector's Edition that includes the items in the regular collector's edition, as well as some 1/6 scale miniatures and most importantly, Chris Redfield's jacket.

The only catch is that in addition to being limited to Japan, this special version of the game runs for a mind-boggling 192,500 Yen, or a little over $1800.

Resident Evil Village is a direct sequel to Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, again placing players in the shoes of Ethan Winters. After a terrible tragedy is inflicted by Chris Redfield, Ethan heads to a snowy European village and horrifying Castle Dimitrescu — home of the Tall Vampire Lady — to rescue his daughter.

Resident Evil Village is currently set to release on May 7, 2021. There's a PS5-exclusive demo available right now, which our editor Carli Velocci found to be an excellent audio showcase.