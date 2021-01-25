What you need to know
- A special version of Resident Evil Village comes with Chris Redfield's jacket and is available only in Japan.
- It costs $1800 and also includes some 1/6 scale miniatures, as well as the regular Collector's Edition items.
- Resident Evil Village is scheduled to arrive on May 7, 2021.
Resident Evil Village is available for preorder right now, with a long list of different editions you can grab. For the utmost absolute hardcore however, there's a Japan-only Collector's Edition that includes the items in the regular collector's edition, as well as some 1/6 scale miniatures and most importantly, Chris Redfield's jacket.
The only catch is that in addition to being limited to Japan, this special version of the game runs for a mind-boggling 192,500 Yen, or a little over $1800.
Resident Evil Village is a direct sequel to Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, again placing players in the shoes of Ethan Winters. After a terrible tragedy is inflicted by Chris Redfield, Ethan heads to a snowy European village and horrifying Castle Dimitrescu — home of the Tall Vampire Lady — to rescue his daughter.
Resident Evil Village is currently set to release on May 7, 2021. There's a PS5-exclusive demo available right now, which our editor Carli Velocci found to be an excellent audio showcase.
Better option
Resident Evil Village
For most fans
This'll be the version to get for the majority of people. Just enjoy the story of Ethan Winters and Chris Redfield in a mysterious snowy European town without worrying about any extra stuff. Especially not a coat that costs over $1800.
