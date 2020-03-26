What you need to know
- Resident Evil 3 remake is the next big title from Capcom.
- The game should launch soon on April 3.
- Some European retailers may experience delays with physical shipments.
- You can preorder Resident Evil 3 for $60 on Amazon.
The Resident Evil 3 remake is almost here and it features a remake of the game and a new multiplayer experience called Resident Evil Resistance. We all know that Resident Evil 3 focuses on Jill's struggle to get out of the city, but Resident Evil Resistance is a lot like the canceled Fable Legends. It's an asymmetrical multiplayer game that places one player in the role of an evil "Mastermind" who tries to kill the handful of survivors.
The coronavirus pandemic is taking a great toll on the planet right now, and supply and demand have been greatly affected in many industries. The same applies to physical gaming goods. Today, Capcom posted a statement on Twitter that Resident Evil 3 physical editions may be delayed due to the outbreak. The company is following safety guidelines and doesn't want to endanger anyone.
It's great to see that Capcom is being transparent on how this could affect physical goods. Hopefully, other companies will do the same if they suspect that their goods will be delayed. It's better to get the information out there than risk last-minute outrage.
If you're worried about not getting the game in time, you should try getting the digital edition at launch. That's the only way to play it at midnight on April 3.
