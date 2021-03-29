What you need to know
- Xiaomi is poised to announce the Mi 11 Ultra later today.
- The company may also announce other variants of the Mi 11, including the Mi 11 Lite and Mi 11 Lite 5G.
- Leaker Evan Blass has shared images and press renders of the upcoming phone ahead of the release.
Xiaomi is launching the Mi 11 Ultra, true 2021 flagship, in just a couple of hours. A new set of leaked renders from prominent leaker, EV Leaks, gives us a clear look at the device and its standout camera.
As far as camera bumps go, this one is set to leave an impression. It's massive and hard to miss, and Xiaomi is throwing in a small screen there...for some reason. Other than that, the camera is said to be the 50MP Samsung ISOCELL Bright GN2 sensor that we've seen in the Vivo X60 Pro alongside a pair of 48MP cameras, one for ultra-wide scenarios, and another periscope zoom lens with up to 120x digital zoom. Reports indicate that it'll also have a massive 6.81-inch QHD screen with 120Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 888 processor, and a 5,000mAh battery to keep all this going.
Alongside the Mi 11 Ultra, Xiaomi is now said to be launching the Mi 11i, Mi 11 Lite, and Mi 11 Lite 5G. Curiously, the Mi 11 Pro is not included in this series of renders.
The base Xiaomi Mi 11 was an impressive phone. We found the performance, display, and camera to be competitive with the best Android phones to launch so far, especially for the price. The Mi 11 Ultra is going to have to do a lot to justify its name. And with Android cameras getting better than ever, not even a big number will be enough if the software isn't there yet.
From the Editor's Desk: Charting the OnePlus 10 and beyond
OnePlus has made great strides since its early days, but even as it continues to shift from a "flagship killer" to "full flagship with flagship prices", OnePlus there is still ground it needs to make up.
Chromebooks have a big gaming future, but it's not just with Stadia
You can already sideload Steam onto your Chromebook and making it great will take more than just a new Game Mode. You're gonna want a decent GPU, and none are to be found (yet).
OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro get certified for Verizon 5G as preorders go live
Previously limited to T-Mobile, Verizon has announced that the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro are finally certified to work on its 5G network.
These are the best Xiaomi phones you can buy in 2021
Xiaomi is the brand to beat in the value segment, and it offers excellent phones ranging from $100 entry-level options all the way to $700 flagships. These are the best Xiaomi phones you can buy in 2021.