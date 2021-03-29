Xiaomi Mi 11 UltraSource: Evan Blass

What you need to know

  • Xiaomi is poised to announce the Mi 11 Ultra later today.
  • The company may also announce other variants of the Mi 11, including the Mi 11 Lite and Mi 11 Lite 5G.
  • Leaker Evan Blass has shared images and press renders of the upcoming phone ahead of the release.

Xiaomi is launching the Mi 11 Ultra, true 2021 flagship, in just a couple of hours. A new set of leaked renders from prominent leaker, EV Leaks, gives us a clear look at the device and its standout camera.

As far as camera bumps go, this one is set to leave an impression. It's massive and hard to miss, and Xiaomi is throwing in a small screen there...for some reason. Other than that, the camera is said to be the 50MP Samsung ISOCELL Bright GN2 sensor that we've seen in the Vivo X60 Pro alongside a pair of 48MP cameras, one for ultra-wide scenarios, and another periscope zoom lens with up to 120x digital zoom. Reports indicate that it'll also have a massive 6.81-inch QHD screen with 120Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 888 processor, and a 5,000mAh battery to keep all this going.

Alongside the Mi 11 Ultra, Xiaomi is now said to be launching the Mi 11i, Mi 11 Lite, and Mi 11 Lite 5G. Curiously, the Mi 11 Pro is not included in this series of renders.

Xiaomi Mi 11 SlateSource: Evan Blass

The base Xiaomi Mi 11 was an impressive phone. We found the performance, display, and camera to be competitive with the best Android phones to launch so far, especially for the price. The Mi 11 Ultra is going to have to do a lot to justify its name. And with Android cameras getting better than ever, not even a big number will be enough if the software isn't there yet.