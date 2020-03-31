At the end of the day, all of us need some serious downtime. Take an hour or two to step away from Twitter and Facebook, where it seems like both sides are mostly interested in arguing with each other and wind down. We're adults, and we can do this. But what about the little ones in your life who might not even realize what's going on? They need some extra love and nurturing just like we do. Scratch that; they need even more .

After you've figured out how to work from home if you can or have done whatever you need so some money keeps coming in while you're stuck at home, you have to micro-manage everything else. Getting groceries is now a serious task, and all the places we usually go for fun and to socialize have been shuttered for the time being. The fight against this pandemic has become a war, and our homes are now the trenches.

The current public health scare sucks, and we all hate how it's disrupted our lives. While getting sick is the worst thing that can happen — and we all here at Android Central wish anyone that's been infected with this horrible disease the best and a speedy recovery — doing what's needed so you don't get sick can be difficult, too.

If you have kids, you know exactly what I mean. If you don't have kids, it might be a little harder to understand. Regardless, even the most well-behaved toddler (or teenager) can get pretty darn fussy when they are stuck inside, and not everyone is lucky enough to have a yard where kids can get outside and burn off the energy. That means it's up to the parents and caregivers to help. It's a chore that's done out of love, but it can still be a chore.

Luckily, some companies realize this and have offered what little help they can, so kids of all ages have a bit of inside entertainment and might even learn something. Amazon Freetime Unlimited has opened up with plenty of videos, apps, and games for kids, and all you need is an Android device to let your kids escape the boredom. Audible has also made a long list of titles free so that storytime can be a family event.

Of course, Google Play is chock full of games and apps for kids, too, and we've got a list of the best compiled so you can save a bit of time searching through them all. If the kids have a Chromebook, there are also websites like Kongregate or Armor Games that have hundreds of free browser-based games to keep kids (and adults) occupied.

The tech in your life can go a long way towards helping your kids keep it together during these trying times. Whether it's the latest and greatest, or something with a few more miles on it, chances are you can find something for the kids to do with it. That's important for their mental health, and it's important for yours as well.

An old phone or tablet is great for letting the kids unwind.

Just don't let tech take over completely, because what the kids need now more than ever is love and understanding. Little ones don't process why they can't go to the park and play with the other kids, and older ones might think the whole mess is just silly and that they are invincible. It's our job as their caretakers to do what's best for them. A few hours a day with a phone or tablet in their hands can help.

Just don't forget the hugs.

