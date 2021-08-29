Lionel Messi will be hoping for a champagne first appearance for his new club, as Paris Saint Germain head to French wine country for this Ligue 1 clash. Read on to find out how to get a Reims vs PSG live stream from anywhere in the world. Having made a shock departure from Barcelona after 21 years with the Catalan giants, the Argentinian six-time winner of the Ballon d'Or now lines up for Mauricio Pochettino's Les Parisians.

Messi joins a star-studded line-up that includes Brazilian superstar Neymar, plus the club's other new signings Sergio Ramos, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Achraf Hakimi and Gini Wijnaldum. Football fans hoping to see Messi play alongside French Galactico Kylian Mbappé look set to be disappointed, however, with the 22-year-old looking set for a move to Real Madrid in the coming days. Oscar Garcia's Reims will be looking to upset Messi's grand unveiling at the Stade August-Delaune tonight, and should prove a tough challenge for Pochettino's men. While they've yet to chalk up a win so far this season, Reims have nevertheless made an unbeaten start to the campaign, following creditable draws against Nice, Montpellier and Metz. Read on to find out how to watch a Reims vs PSG live stream, no matter where you are in the world. Reims vs PSG: Where and when? Sunday's match takes place at the Stade Auguste-Delaune, Reims, with kick-off set for 8.45pm CET local time. That makes it a 7.45pm BST kick-off for UK footy fans, a 2.45pm ET/ 11.45am PT start for folks tuning in from the US, and a 4.45am AEST kick-off on Monday morning for those tuning in from Australia. Watch Reims vs PSG online from outside your country We have details of all the French, Spanish, US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of this match further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching Reims vs PSG, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked. That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there. VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.

ExpressVPN No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch Reims vs PSG. Get in on this deal now! See latest price at ExpressVPN