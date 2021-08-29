Lionel Messi will be hoping for a champagne first appearance for his new club, as Paris Saint Germain head to French wine country for this Ligue 1 clash.
Read on to find out how to get a Reims vs PSG live stream from anywhere in the world.
Having made a shock departure from Barcelona after 21 years with the Catalan giants, the Argentinian six-time winner of the Ballon d'Or now lines up for Mauricio Pochettino's Les Parisians.
Messi joins a star-studded line-up that includes Brazilian superstar Neymar, plus the club's other new signings Sergio Ramos, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Achraf Hakimi and Gini Wijnaldum.
Football fans hoping to see Messi play alongside French Galactico Kylian Mbappé look set to be disappointed, however, with the 22-year-old looking set for a move to Real Madrid in the coming days.
Oscar Garcia's Reims will be looking to upset Messi's grand unveiling at the Stade August-Delaune tonight, and should prove a tough challenge for Pochettino's men.
While they've yet to chalk up a win so far this season, Reims have nevertheless made an unbeaten start to the campaign, following creditable draws against Nice, Montpellier and Metz.
Reims vs PSG: Where and when?
Sunday's match takes place at the Stade Auguste-Delaune, Reims, with kick-off set for 8.45pm CET local time.
That makes it a 7.45pm BST kick-off for UK footy fans, a 2.45pm ET/ 11.45am PT start for folks tuning in from the US, and a 4.45am AEST kick-off on Monday morning for those tuning in from Australia.
Watch Reims vs PSG online from outside your country
We have details of all the French, Spanish, US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of this match further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching Reims vs PSG, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.
That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.
How to stream Reims vs PSG live in France for free
Whichever football team you're loyalties lay with, if you're a French football fan there's no denying the historical importance of this unmissable match.
French viewers can stream Messi's debut via the Ligue 1 pass on Amazon Prime Video. A subscription to Prime Video in France costs €5.99 a month after a 30-day free trial, and the Ligue 1 pass costs €12.99 per month after a 7-day free trial.
How to stream Reims vs PSG live in France
There's sure to be a large number of teary-eyed Barcelona fans tuning in to watch the former King of Camp Nou turn out for PSG for the first time, and in Spain the game can be watched live on free-to-air national broadcaster Telecinco. The great news is that you'll also be able to stream the match via Mediaset's online platform Mitele, which has its very own Android and iOS apps.
How to watch Reims vs PSG online in the US
BeIN Sports has exclusive broadcast rights to show Lionel Messi's first game in the blue and red of PSG and if you're a cable customer with the channel, you can stream the match via the beIN Sports Connect app.
If you're a cord-cutter you'll still be able to watch the game via over-the-top streaming services like such as Sling TV.
BeIN can be added to any Sling Orange or Blue package for an extra $5 a month.
Kick-off for Reims vs PSG is at 2.45am ET/ 11.45am PT.
How to stream Reims vs PSG live in the UK
Messi's big unveiling will be available to watch on BT Sports 1, with coverage from the Stade Auguste-Delaune beginning at 7.15pm BST ahead of a 7.45pm kick-off.
If you're looking to stream today's match and are already a BT Sport customer, then you'll be able to watch online via the BT Sport app or BTsport.com, with the service having dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles.
It's also worth remembering that BT Sport currently offering its BT Sport Monthly Pass for £25, allowing you to watch all of their Premier League football action without a long-term commitment.
How to stream Reims vs PSG live in Canada
As with the neighboring USA, beIN is the rights holder for live French Ligue 1 matches this season in Canada and will be showing this showdown between Reims vs PSG, with kick-off set for 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT on Sunday.
That means customers will also be able to stream the match online via the beIN Sports Connect app for Android and iOS.
Cord cutters in Canada can meanwhile get access to beIN via over the-top service FuboTV.
One further option for Canadians is specialty French-language channel TV5 which will also be showing the game.
Live stream Reims vs PSG live in Australia
If you're planning on streaming Reims vs PSG in Australia, then you'll need to be a Kayo Sports subscriber. The online-only service will be on hand with live coverage of the match for footy fans looking to tune in Down Under. A Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. If that's not enough, there's also Kayo Sports Premium Package, which offers three concurrent streams for $35 per month. If you haven't used it before, the network is offering a FREE TRIAL that newcomers to the service can take advantage of.
