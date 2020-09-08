What you need to know
- Redmi Smart Band is the brand's first fitness tracker for the Indian market.
- It comes with a 1.08-inch color display, multiple sport modes, and continuous heart rate monitoring.
- The fitness tracker will go on sale in India from September 9 for ₹1,599 ($22).
Xiaomi's Redmi sub-brand launched its first fitness tracker in India today. Called the Redmi Smart Band, the fitness tracker is nearly identical to the Redmi Band launched in China earlier this year.
The Redmi Smart Band has a rectangular 1.08-inch 128 x 220 resolution color display with a capacitive button at the bottom to help users navigate the UI. It comes with five professional sports modes, continuous heart-rate monitoring, as well as sleep tracking. You can easily access all the health data on your phone with the Xiaomi Wear app.
As far as the battery life is concerned, Redmi claims the smart band can provide up to 14 days of usage on a single charge. The Redmi Smart Band also offers over 50 watch faces, 5 ATM water resistance, USB direct charging, remote music control, and idle alerts.
Redmi Smart Band will be going on sale in India from September 9 for ₹1,599 ($22) via Mi.com, Amazon India, Mi Home stores, and offline Mi retail partner stores across the country. It comes in four colors: Black, Blue, Orange, and Green.
Xiaomi Mi Band 4
The Mi Band 4 is still among the most impressive budget fitness trackers on the market. It features a bright AMOLED display, up to 50m water resistance, 24/7 heart rate monitoring, daily activity tracking, and up to 20 days of battery life.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
