Xiaomi's Redmi sub-brand launched its first fitness tracker in India today. Called the Redmi Smart Band, the fitness tracker is nearly identical to the Redmi Band launched in China earlier this year.

The Redmi Smart Band has a rectangular 1.08-inch 128 x 220 resolution color display with a capacitive button at the bottom to help users navigate the UI. It comes with five professional sports modes, continuous heart-rate monitoring, as well as sleep tracking. You can easily access all the health data on your phone with the Xiaomi Wear app.