Xiaomi's Redmi sub-brand had announced earlier this month that the Redmi Note 9 series will debut in India at an online-only event on March 12. Ahead of the phone's launch, leaker Ishan Agarwal has revealed some of the key tech specs of the upcoming Redmi Note 9 Pro.

Can confirm the specs of #RedmiNote9Pro:

-Aurora Blue, Glacier White & Interstellar Black

-4GB+64GB & 6GB+128GB.

-6.67" FHD+ 20:9 LCD Gorrila Glass 5 Display

-16MP Punch Hole Front Camera

-48MP Main, 8MP Ultra-Wide, 5MP Macro & Depth Camera

-SD720G, 5020mAH Battery, 18W Charging pic.twitter.com/0yk5hWxEwm — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) March 9, 2020

As per Agarwal, the Redmi Note 9 Pro will arrive with a 6.67-inch FHD+ display sporting a tall 20:9 aspect ratio and a hole-punch cutout housing a 16MP selfie camera. Under the hood, it will be powered by a Snapdragon 720G chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage.

The upcoming budget phone is tipped to have a quad-camera array at the rear, featuring a 48MP main sensor. It will also have an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 5MP macro lens, and a depth camera. Keeping the lights on will be a 5,020mAh battery with 18W fast charging. As for color options, Agarwal claims the Redmi Note 9 Pro will be offered in Aurora Blue, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black.

If this leak is accurate, the Redmi Note 9 Pro will only be a minor upgrade over the Redmi Note 8 Pro in most areas. And the Redmi Note 8 Pro will actually have a slight edge in the camera department, thanks to its higher resolution 64MP primary sensor. The Realme 6 Pro, which was launched last week, also comes with a 64MP quad-camera system and packs a 90Hz display.

