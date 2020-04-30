Redmi Note 9 ProSource: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central

What you need to know

  • Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Note 9 series phones in the UK.
  • The Redmi Note 9 and Note 9 Pro come with quad rear cameras and pack a large 5,020mAh battery.
  • Both phones will go on sale in Europe and the UK starting mid-May.

Xiaomi's Redmi sub-brand today announced the global debut of the Redmi Note 9 series at an online launch event. While the global Redmi Note 9 Pro made its debut in India last month as the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, the Redmi Note 9 is an all-new device.

The new Redmi Note 9 sports a 6.53-inch FHD+ IPS display with a hole-punch cutout in the top-left corner. As a recent leak had suggested, the Redmi Note 9 is the world's first phone to be powered by MediaTek's Helio G85 chipset. It has a quad-camera array at the rear, featuring a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle snapper, 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. It also features a 13MP selfie camera, an IR blaster, and a large 5,020mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

Sign up for ExpressVPN today and save 49%

Redmi Note 9Source: Redmi

Redmi Note 9 Pro, on the other hand, sports a slightly larger 6.67-inch FHD+ display with a centered hole-punch cutout. It is powered by Qualcomm's 8nm Snapdragon 720G chipset, paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB UFS 2.1 storage. The phone has a quad-camera setup on the back, with a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 5MP macro shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor for portrait shots. Some of the other key features of the budget phone include a 32MP selfie camera, an IR blaster, and a 5,020mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

The Redmi Note 9 has been priced at €199 for the 3GB/64GB version, while the 4GB/128GB version will retail for €249. While no specific launch date has been confirmed for the UK yet, Xiaomi says the phone will go on sale in select markets starting mid-May. Redmi Note 9 Pro, on the other hand, has been priced at €269 for the 6GB/64GB version and €299 for the 6GB/128GB version.

Redmi Note 9 Pro preview: The battery life champion of 2020