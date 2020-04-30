Xiaomi's Redmi sub-brand today announced the global debut of the Redmi Note 9 series at an online launch event. While the global Redmi Note 9 Pro made its debut in India last month as the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, the Redmi Note 9 is an all-new device.

The new Redmi Note 9 sports a 6.53-inch FHD+ IPS display with a hole-punch cutout in the top-left corner. As a recent leak had suggested, the Redmi Note 9 is the world's first phone to be powered by MediaTek's Helio G85 chipset. It has a quad-camera array at the rear, featuring a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle snapper, 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. It also features a 13MP selfie camera, an IR blaster, and a large 5,020mAh battery with 18W fast charging.