Xiaomi's Redmi sub-brand today unveiled its latest Note series phones, bringing features like high-refresh-rate displays at budget prices.

The Redmi Note 10 sports a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and a hole-punch cutout for the 16MP selfie camera. It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 678 processor, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Around the back of the Redmi Note 10 is a quad-camera setup featuring a 48MP primary sensor. The phone also packs a large 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging, dual stereo speakers, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The phone will be offered in two variants in India. While the 64GB variant is priced at ₹11,999 ($165), the 128GB variant will cost ₹13,999 ($193).

Redmi Note 10 Pro, on the other hand, has a larger 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It has a Snapdragon 732G chipset under the hood, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The quad-camera setup on the back of the phone includes a 64MP main sensor. It also packs a 5,020mAh battery and an in-display fingerprint sensor. Redmi Note 10 Pro has been priced at ₹15,999 ($220) for the 6GB/64GB version, ₹16,999 ($234) for the 6GB/128GB version, and ₹18,999 ($261) for the 8GB/128GB version.

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is the most impressive of the three new Redmi Note 10 series phones. While it is similar to the Redmi Note 10 Pro in most areas, it comes equipped with a much more impressive 108MP Samsung ISOCELL HM2 main sensor. Until now, Xiaomi's most affordable phone with a 108MP camera was the Mi 10i, which is one of the best cheap Android phones on sale in India right now. On the software front, all three phones run Android 11-based MIUI 12 out of the box. The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is priced at ₹18,999 ($261) for the 6GB/64GB version, ₹19,999 ($275) for the 6GB/128GB version, and ₹21,999 ($302) for the 8GB/128GB version.

The Redmi Note 10 will be going on sale via major online and offline retailers across the country from March 16, while the Redmi Note 10 Pro will be available from March 17. Consumers in India will be able to buy the Redmi Note 10 Pro from March 18.