What you need to know
- Rec Room is a free-to-play community and game creation app that lets users create experiences to share with friends.
- It's one of the most popular apps on VR, and is also consistently popular on other platforms.
- It's finally launching on Android for all users, five years after first appearing on PC.
Rec Room, the game creation and community app that's been around for the last five years, is finally having its official launch on Android. The game launches on the Google Play Store for all users on August 5.
Rec Room is a combination social space and game creation space where gamers can socialize together and share crafted experiences. In addition to Android, Rec Room currently is available on PC, PS4/PS5, Xbox Series X/S, iOS, and Oculus Quest. It supports cross-play across all devices. The game has rapidly grown in popularity since it was launched in 2016, and it's one of the best VR games, not to mention one of the most popular with over one million monthly players.
Within Rec Room, gamers can create experiences that they can then play with their friends. The most popular game within the game is Rec Royale, a battle royale with 14-16 players. Several players have recreated popular games like Among Us in Rec Room. It also has several official missions with a variety of tasks to accomplish, including the thinly-veiled Castlevania pastiche Crescendo of the Blood Moon.
You may notice something when you read this article: The app already has several reviews and thousands of downloads on the Play Store already. "But Rachel," I hear you asking in bafflement. "How can it already have that many downloads if it just launched today?" Well that's because it rolled out for some users in a soft launch last week, but this is the official launch for everyone.
Review: Do some wild parkour in VR with Stride
Jumping from rooftop to rooftop, shooting bad guys along the way was once a thing you could only do on a flat screen, but Stride for Oculus Quest takes that concept and puts you in the shoes of the runner — from the safety of your VR headset, of course.
Fitbit Sense 2: News, leaks, release date, specs, and rumors
Fitbit's smartwatches have been improving at a rapid pace over the past few years, culminating in the premium Fitbit Sense. Here's what we currently know about a possible Sense 2.
Review: Control Ultimate Edition on Stadia is a mind-bending good time
Control Ultimate Edition came to the Stadia platform two years after launch, but is still a fantastic game that works well on the streaming gaming service.
These are the best gaming accessories for almost any Android phone
Mobile gaming is getting bigger and more competitive each and every day. We've rounded up the best gaming accessories so that you can be the best at whatever game you choose to play.