Rec Room, the game creation and community app that's been around for the last five years, is finally having its official launch on Android. The game launches on the Google Play Store for all users on August 5.

Rec Room is a combination social space and game creation space where gamers can socialize together and share crafted experiences. In addition to Android, Rec Room currently is available on PC, PS4/PS5, Xbox Series X/S, iOS, and Oculus Quest. It supports cross-play across all devices. The game has rapidly grown in popularity since it was launched in 2016, and it's one of the best VR games, not to mention one of the most popular with over one million monthly players.

Within Rec Room, gamers can create experiences that they can then play with their friends. The most popular game within the game is Rec Royale, a battle royale with 14-16 players. Several players have recreated popular games like Among Us in Rec Room. It also has several official missions with a variety of tasks to accomplish, including the thinly-veiled Castlevania pastiche Crescendo of the Blood Moon.

You may notice something when you read this article: The app already has several reviews and thousands of downloads on the Play Store already. "But Rachel," I hear you asking in bafflement. "How can it already have that many downloads if it just launched today?" Well that's because it rolled out for some users in a soft launch last week, but this is the official launch for everyone.