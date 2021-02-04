Realme today launched its X7 series phones in India, nearly five months after their debut in China. Just as expected, however, the Indian Realme X7 variant is a rebranded version of the Realme V15. The phone's main rival in the Indian market will be the Xiaomi Mi 10i, which is currently the best Android phone in the mid-range segment.

The Realme X7 sports a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with a hole-punch cutout in the top-left corner for the 16MP selfie camera. It is powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 800U chipset, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage. Around the back of the phone is a triple-camera setup featuring a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro lens. Keeping the lights on is a 4,300mAh battery with 50W fast charging.