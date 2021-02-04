What you need to know
- Realme's X7 series phones are now official in India.
- Both the phones offer 5G connectivity and feature 64MP main cameras.
- The Realme X7 will go on sale in India from February 12 for a starting price of ₹19,999 ($275).
Realme today launched its X7 series phones in India, nearly five months after their debut in China. Just as expected, however, the Indian Realme X7 variant is a rebranded version of the Realme V15. The phone's main rival in the Indian market will be the Xiaomi Mi 10i, which is currently the best Android phone in the mid-range segment.
The Realme X7 sports a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with a hole-punch cutout in the top-left corner for the 16MP selfie camera. It is powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 800U chipset, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage. Around the back of the phone is a triple-camera setup featuring a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro lens. Keeping the lights on is a 4,300mAh battery with 50W fast charging.
Realme X7 Pro, on the other hand, has a slightly larger 6.55-inch AMOLED display and MediaTek's Dimensity 1000+ chipset. It also offers an additional 2MP camera on the back for depth-sensing, a 32MP selfie camera, and a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging. Both phones run Android 10-based Realme UI out of the box.
The Realme X7 will be available to purchase in the country from February 12 through Flipkart and Realme.com. It has been priced at ₹19,999 ($275) for the 6GB/128GB version and ₹21,999 ($300) for the 8GB/128GB version. Realme X7 Pro is set to go on sale in India from February 10 for ₹29,999 ($410).
Xiaomi Mi 10i
The Mi 10i is arguably one of the most impressive mid-range phones Xiaomi has launched in a long time. It offers a capable 108MP main camera, 5G connectivity, excellent battery life, and a 120Hz display.
