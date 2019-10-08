What you need to know
- Realme X2 Pro will be officially unveiled on October 15.
- The flagship smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ chipset and feature a 90Hz 'Fluid Display'.
- It will also offer a 64MP quad camera setup with 20x hybrid zoom and 50W SuperVOOC fast charging.
Realme's first proper flagship smartphone will finally be launched next week. The company today confirmed on Twitter that the Realme X2 Pro will make its global debut at an event in Madrid, Spain on October 15. A simultaneous launch event will also be held in Beijing for the Chinese market.
The company's first true flagship smartphone will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ chipset and come with a 90Hz display. According to the company, Realme X2 Pro will be the first phone in its price segment to run on a Snapdragon 855+ chipset and feature a 90Hz display. This means the Realme X2 Pro will be even more affordable than the recently launched OnePlus 7T.
In addition to a powerful Snapdragon 855+ chipset and a 90Hz notched display, Realme X2 will also offer a 64MP quad camera setup at the back with 20x hybrid zoom capability. According to the smartphone's TENAA listing, the Realme X2 Pro will have a 64MP primary camera, a 13MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP depth sensor.
Another impressive feature that will help set the Realme X2 Pro apart from its rivals will be support for 50W SuperVOOC Flash Charge. Realme claims the technology allows the X2 Pro to be charged from 0 to 100 in just 35 minutes. The phone will include dual stereo speakers as well with Dolby Atmos.