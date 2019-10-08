Realme's first proper flagship smartphone will finally be launched next week. The company today confirmed on Twitter that the Realme X2 Pro will make its global debut at an event in Madrid, Spain on October 15. A simultaneous launch event will also be held in Beijing for the Chinese market.

The company's first true flagship smartphone will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ chipset and come with a 90Hz display. According to the company, Realme X2 Pro will be the first phone in its price segment to run on a Snapdragon 855+ chipset and feature a 90Hz display. This means the Realme X2 Pro will be even more affordable than the recently launched OnePlus 7T.