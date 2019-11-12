After concentrating its efforts on the entry-level and budget segments, Realme finally introduced its first proper flagship smartphone in China last month, dubbed Realme X2 Pro. The smartphone, which boasts an attractive design and impressive specs, is now available in Europe.

The Realme X2 Pro is now on sale from the company's website in three variants: 6GB + 64GB, 8GB + 128GB, and 12GB + 256GB. These variants have been priced at €399, €449, and €499, respectively. In the UK, Realme is selling the phone in a single version with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage for €449.

Realme is currently shipping the phone only to Belgium, France, Italy, Luxembourg, Poland, Portugal, Spain, the Netherlands, and the UK. In all of these markets, the phones is available in Neptune Blue and Lunar White colors.

The flagship Realme X2 Pro sports a 6.5-inch HDR10+ Super AMOLED display panel with FHD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. It runs on a Snapdragon 855+ processor, paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage.

On the back of the Realme X2 Pro is a quad camera array with a 64MP Samsung GW1 primary sensor, 13MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom, an 8MP wide-angle lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. The phone also comes with a 16MP selfie camera, dual stereo speakers, 4,000mAh battery with 50W fast charging, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.