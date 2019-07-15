What you need to know

  • Realme X has been launched in India at a starting price of ₹16,999.
  • The smartphone comes in 4GB and 8GB RAM versions and will be going on sale in the country starting from July 24 onwards.
  • Realme 3i has also been launched alongside the Realme X in India. The entry-level phone starts at ₹7,999.

Realme today launched two new phones in India: Realme X and Realme 3i. The Realme X was officially unveiled in China in May and is the company's first smartphone to feature an AMOLED display with an under-display fingerprint scanner and a pop-up selfie camera.

The Realme X has been priced at ₹16,999 ($248) for the 4GB RAM variant with 128GB storage. If you wish to get the 8GB RAM variant with the same 128GB storage, you will need to shell out ₹19,999 ($292). Both variants will be going on sale via Flipkart and Realme.com July 24 onwards, with a special sale slated to be held on July 18 at 8 PM IST. Realme has announced that the smartphone will also be sold offline, although no specific date has been confirmed.

Apart from the Space Blue and Polar White color options, the Realme X master edition will be available in Onion and Garlic versions for ₹19,999 with 8GB of RAM. The Realme X Spider-Man: Far From Home Gift box with 8GB RAM has been priced at ₹20,999 ($306). Both the special versions of the Realme X are expected to become available next month. Launch offers include 10% instant discount on purchases made using SBI credit cards on Flipkart and free Paytm First membership worth ₹750 ($11) on Realme.com.

Realme X has a large 6.53-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution, sixth-generation under-display fingerprint sensor, and an impressive 91.2% screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 as the Realme 3 Pro, coupled with up to 8GB RAM. On the back of the phone is a 48MP + 5MP setup with Chrome Boost, Nightscape, and quite a few AI-powered photography features. You also get a pop-up 16MP selfie camera, 3765mAh battery with 20W fast charging support, and Dolby Atmos. The phone runs on the Android 9.0 Pie operating system with ColorOS 6.0 on top.

The entry-level Realme 3i will be available in 3GB + 32GB and 4GB + 64GB storage versions from July 23 onwards via Flipkart and Realme.com. The 3GB RAM version will cost ₹7,999 ($117), while the 4GB RAM version has been priced at ₹9,999 ($146). Color options include Diamond Blue, Diamond Black, and Diamond Red. Realme 3i sports a 6.2-inch HD+ display with an 88.3% screen-to-body ratio and has a 12nm MediaTek Helio P60 processor under the hood. It also offers a 13MP + 2MP rear dual camera setup, 13MP selfie camera, 4230mAh battery, and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. Similar to the Realme X, Realme 3i runs on ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 Pie.

