What you need to know
- Realme CMO Francis Wang has hinted that the company will soon announce its very first Smart TV.
- The announcement will likely be made at MWC 2020 in Barcelona later this month.
- Along with the Realme TV, the BBK brand is soon expected to launch its first fitness band as well.
Realme, which emerged as the world's fastest-growing smartphone brand last year, may soon foray into the TV market. Francis Wang, CMO of Realme India, recently revealed in a tweet that the company will be making a TV-related announcement at the upcoming Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain.
U gonna hear something exciting abt TV on MWC! #realmeForEveryIndian— Francis Wang (@FrancisRealme) February 1, 2020
While Wang did not reveal anything else about the "Realme TV" in his tweet, we expect the product to be competitively priced and take on affordable Mi TVs from Xiaomi. Since Realme has only recently ventured into the 'value flagship' segment with the Realme X2 Pro, it is unlikely that its first smart TV will be a premium offering.
This isn't the first time that the company has hinted at the possibility of entering the TV market. Last month, Realme Chief Marketing Office Xu Qi Chase had suggested while speaking with the media in Beijing that the company was planning to introduce a lineup of Smart TVs this year. Similar to Smart TVs sold by rivals Xiaomi and OnePlus, we expect Realme's TVs to also run on Google's Android TV platform.
Apart from its first Smart TV, Realme is also working on its first fitness tracker, which is slated to be launched in India later this month.
Realme X2 Pro review: The benchmark for value flagships in 2020
Your Google Photos videos may have been ‘incorrectly’ sent to strangers
A technical issue that affected the Google Takeout service in November last year resulted in some videos in Google Photos to be exported to unrelated users’ archives.
Google's latest earnings disappoint despite new disclosures
Google/Alphabet's Q4 2019 earnings report is out. While overall revenue did miss analyst predictions, this report marks the first time Google has disclosed how much it makes from YouTube and Google Cloud.
GameClub is a subscription service aimed at discerning mobile gamers
Fans of premium mobile games should get hyped for GameClub. The new game subscription service will offer a huge library of exclusive mobile games when it launches on Android in late March 2020.
Play these amazing Android games on your NVIDIA Shield TV
As NVIDIA proclaims in every ad, the Shield Android TV box is “the streamer for gamers”. So which games are worth checking out?