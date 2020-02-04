Realme X2 Pro reviewSource: Harish Jonnalagadda/Android Central

What you need to know

  • Realme CMO Francis Wang has hinted that the company will soon announce its very first Smart TV.
  • The announcement will likely be made at MWC 2020 in Barcelona later this month.
  • Along with the Realme TV, the BBK brand is soon expected to launch its first fitness band as well.

Realme, which emerged as the world's fastest-growing smartphone brand last year, may soon foray into the TV market. Francis Wang, CMO of Realme India, recently revealed in a tweet that the company will be making a TV-related announcement at the upcoming Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain.

While Wang did not reveal anything else about the "Realme TV" in his tweet, we expect the product to be competitively priced and take on affordable Mi TVs from Xiaomi. Since Realme has only recently ventured into the 'value flagship' segment with the Realme X2 Pro, it is unlikely that its first smart TV will be a premium offering.

Get ready to stream UFC 247 with an ESPN+ subscription

This isn't the first time that the company has hinted at the possibility of entering the TV market. Last month, Realme Chief Marketing Office Xu Qi Chase had suggested while speaking with the media in Beijing that the company was planning to introduce a lineup of Smart TVs this year. Similar to Smart TVs sold by rivals Xiaomi and OnePlus, we expect Realme's TVs to also run on Google's Android TV platform.

Apart from its first Smart TV, Realme is also working on its first fitness tracker, which is slated to be launched in India later this month.

Realme X2 Pro review: The benchmark for value flagships in 2020