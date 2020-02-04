Realme, which emerged as the world's fastest-growing smartphone brand last year, may soon foray into the TV market. Francis Wang, CMO of Realme India, recently revealed in a tweet that the company will be making a TV-related announcement at the upcoming Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain.

U gonna hear something exciting abt TV on MWC! #realmeForEveryIndian — Francis Wang (@FrancisRealme) February 1, 2020

While Wang did not reveal anything else about the "Realme TV" in his tweet, we expect the product to be competitively priced and take on affordable Mi TVs from Xiaomi. Since Realme has only recently ventured into the 'value flagship' segment with the Realme X2 Pro, it is unlikely that its first smart TV will be a premium offering.

This isn't the first time that the company has hinted at the possibility of entering the TV market. Last month, Realme Chief Marketing Office Xu Qi Chase had suggested while speaking with the media in Beijing that the company was planning to introduce a lineup of Smart TVs this year. Similar to Smart TVs sold by rivals Xiaomi and OnePlus, we expect Realme's TVs to also run on Google's Android TV platform.

Apart from its first Smart TV, Realme is also working on its first fitness tracker, which is slated to be launched in India later this month.

Realme X2 Pro review: The benchmark for value flagships in 2020