What you need to know
- Realme will soon launch its first phone with a 108MP Samsung ISOCELL HM2 sensor.
- In addition to a 108MP primary sensor, the phone will also boast in-sensor zoom technology and an improved Starry Mode.
- The rest of the phone's specs haven't been revealed yet.
At its Camera Innovation Event today, Realme announced that its upcoming Realme 8 Pro will come equipped with Samsung's 108MP ISOCELL HM2 sensor. Xiaomi's Mi 10i, which was launched in January, is currently the only phone that uses the sensor.
The 108MP Samsung ISOCELL HM2 is a 1/1.52" type sensor that offers 9-in-1 pixel binning for improved low-light performance. Realme promises that its upcoming phone will deliver "excellent images with well-balanced exposure, vivid colors, and sharp details."
The upcoming Realme 8 Pro will also come with 3x in-sensor zoom technology, which uses clever clarity enhancement to produce enhanced shots. Instead of just cropping a 108MP photo into a 12MP photo, the phone combines eight 12MP photos to increase clarity. Realme claims its in-sensor zoom technology is capable of producing sharper photos than most telephoto modules.
Realme's Mi 10i rival will also come with an improved Starry Mode for time-lapse videos. The company's time-lapse video algorithm takes 480 seconds to shoot 30 photos and generate a 1-second video. Realme is also adding Tilt-shift time-lapse video to the Realme 8 Pro by using a proprietary algorithm to capture tilt-shift photos and videos. Additionally, the phone will offer three new portrait filters: Neon Portrait, Dynamic Bokeh Portrait, and AI Color Portrait.
Realme hasn't confirmed a launch date for the Realme 8 Pro yet, but it is likely to be unveiled sometime later this month or early next month to challenge the best cheap Android phones in the Indian market.
