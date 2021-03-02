The 108MP Samsung ISOCELL HM2 is a 1/1.52" type sensor that offers 9-in-1 pixel binning for improved low-light performance. Realme promises that its upcoming phone will deliver "excellent images with well-balanced exposure, vivid colors, and sharp details."

At its Camera Innovation Event today, Realme announced that its upcoming Realme 8 Pro will come equipped with Samsung's 108MP ISOCELL HM2 sensor. Xiaomi's Mi 10i , which was launched in January, is currently the only phone that uses the sensor.

The upcoming Realme 8 Pro will also come with 3x in-sensor zoom technology, which uses clever clarity enhancement to produce enhanced shots. Instead of just cropping a 108MP photo into a 12MP photo, the phone combines eight 12MP photos to increase clarity. Realme claims its in-sensor zoom technology is capable of producing sharper photos than most telephoto modules.

Realme's Mi 10i rival will also come with an improved Starry Mode for time-lapse videos. The company's time-lapse video algorithm takes 480 seconds to shoot 30 photos and generate a 1-second video. Realme is also adding Tilt-shift time-lapse video to the Realme 8 Pro by using a proprietary algorithm to capture tilt-shift photos and videos. Additionally, the phone will offer three new portrait filters: Neon Portrait, Dynamic Bokeh Portrait, and AI Color Portrait.

Realme hasn't confirmed a launch date for the Realme 8 Pro yet, but it is likely to be unveiled sometime later this month or early next month to challenge the best cheap Android phones in the Indian market.