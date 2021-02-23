Realme, which was the only smartphone brand to grow by more than 50% last year, has announced a new "Dual-platform Dual-flagship" strategy for its mid-to-high-end product lineup. Going forward, Realme's flagship devices will use both Qualcomm's Snapdragon 800-series and MediaTek's Dimensity series 5G chipsets. The company will also have two flagship series, one focusing on performance and the other on camera tech.

Madhav Sheth, Vice President of Realme and CEO of Realme India and Europe, said in a statement:

I am confident that the Dual-platform Dual-flagship" strategy will help us achieve a significant share in the mid-to-high-end product segment as a part of our brand development. The Realme GT is based on our 'Dare to Leap' sprit and is an indication of what Realme has in place for its users this year. Realme GT represents our philosophy of forefront of innovation of technology, design and product value, which is something that young people can resonate with.

Realme's first performance flagship will be the upcoming GT 5G, which will feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 chipset. Ahead of its official launch on March 4, Realme revealed some of the features of the upcoming flagship at MWC Shanghai 2021 today. The Realme GT 5G will be equipped with a stainless steel VC cooling system, which is claimed to significantly improve heat dissipation performance.

The phone's design is inspired by the concept of GT sports cars, which are built for high speeds and long-distance driving. Realme will offer the GT 5G in a dual-tone Vegan Leather Design variant with two different kinds of material in two different colors "to achieve a sense of speed that matches the high performance."