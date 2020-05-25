Realme launched its first phone two years ago, and in that time the manufacturer managed to carve out a niche for itself in India. Realme consistently undercut Xiaomi in the entry-level and budget segments, allowing the brand to gain a sizable market share in the country in a short period of time.

Realme is now looking beyond phones as it tries to build on its momentum in the country. The brand has unveiled its first TV in India, dubbed the Realme Smart TV. The smart TV segment in the country has gotten a lot of attention over the last two years following the introduction of Xiaomi's Mi TV series. To put it mildly, Xiaomi reinvented the smart TV category by offering TVs with great value for money.

And that is the strategy Realme is emulating with its first smart TV. The Realme Smart TV is available in 32-inch and 43-inch options, and the brand is targeting the budget TV segment with its first offering. Looking at the hardware on offer, it's easy to see that Realme is positioning its TV as an alternative to Xiaomi's Mi TV 4A series. So let's take a look at what you're getting with Realme's first TV.

The Realme Smart TV has the same design as most TVs in the budget segment. The panel itself is surrounded by thin bezels, and there's a stand on either side that acts as the base. Because the TV is aimed at the budget segment, you don't get the wall mount kit in the box — it will instead be available as an accessory that you can opt for during installation.