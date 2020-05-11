Realme has finally taken the wraps off its new youth-centric Narzo series of budget smartphones. The company had originally planned to launch the Narzo series in India on March 26, but had to defer the launch twice due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country.

The first Narzo series smartphones are called the Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A. While the former is a rebadged version of the Realme 6i, the latter is based on the triple-camera version of the Realme C3. The Narzo 10 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a waterdrop notch housing a 16MP selfie camera. It is powered by MediaTek's 12nm Helio G80 chipset, paired with 4GB RAM and 128GB of expandable storage.

The budget phone comes with a quad-camera array at the back, featuring a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. Another headline feature of the Realme Narzo 10 is its massive 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.