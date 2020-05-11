Realme Narzo 10Source: Realme

What you need to know

  • Realme's Narzo smartphone series is now official.
  • The Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A are the first phones to launch under the new youth-centric series.
  • The Narzo 10 will go on sale in the country starting May 18.

Realme has finally taken the wraps off its new youth-centric Narzo series of budget smartphones. The company had originally planned to launch the Narzo series in India on March 26, but had to defer the launch twice due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country.

The first Narzo series smartphones are called the Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A. While the former is a rebadged version of the Realme 6i, the latter is based on the triple-camera version of the Realme C3. The Narzo 10 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a waterdrop notch housing a 16MP selfie camera. It is powered by MediaTek's 12nm Helio G80 chipset, paired with 4GB RAM and 128GB of expandable storage.

The budget phone comes with a quad-camera array at the back, featuring a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. Another headline feature of the Realme Narzo 10 is its massive 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Narzo 10ASource: Realme

Realme Nrazo 10A has a similar 6.5-inch HD+ display with a tall 20:9 aspect ratio and a waterdrop notch that houses a 5MP selfie camera. Under the hood is a MediaTek Helio G70 chipset, which has been coupled with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. It has a triple-camera setup at the rear, featuring a 12MP main sensor, a 2MP macro shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor. The phone also packs an identical 5,000mAh battery as the Narzo 10, but lacks fast charging support. Both the Realme Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A phones have a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and run Realme UI based on Android 10.

The Narzo 10A will be available in So Blue and So White color options starting May 22 for ₹8,499 ($112). Realme Narzo 10, on the other hand, has been priced at ₹11,999 ($159) and will be going on sale in India starting May 18 in That White and That Green colors.

