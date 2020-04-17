Realme announced a new smartphone series called Narzo last month, aiming to take on Xiaomi's Redmi and POCO sub-brands in India. The first Narzo series smartphones were slated to launch in the country on March 26, but the company decided to postpone the launch due to the countrywide lockdown announced on March 24.

Now that the Indian government has decided to allow e-commerce firms to resume sales of non-essential items from next week, Realme has announced that it will launch the Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A smartphones in the country at a virtual event on April 21.