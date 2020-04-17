What you need to know
- Realme will be announcing its first Narzo series smartphones in India on April 21.
- Realme says Narzo is a smartphone series customized for the Generation-Z.
- The first two phones under the new series will be called the Realme Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A.
Realme announced a new smartphone series called Narzo last month, aiming to take on Xiaomi's Redmi and POCO sub-brands in India. The first Narzo series smartphones were slated to launch in the country on March 26, but the company decided to postpone the launch due to the countrywide lockdown announced on March 24.
Now that the Indian government has decided to allow e-commerce firms to resume sales of non-essential items from next week, Realme has announced that it will launch the Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A smartphones in the country at a virtual event on April 21.
The Narzo 10 is expected to be a rebranded version of the Realme 6i that the company launched in Myanmar last month. It will have a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a tall 20:9 aspect ratio, quad rear cameras with a 48MP primary sensor, 16MP selfie camera, and a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset.
Realme Narzo 10A, on the other hand, is likely to be a rebranded version of the Realme C3 that debuted in Thailand in February this year. The phone is expected to feature a 6.5-inch HD+ display, MediaTek Helio G70 chipset, triple rear cameras with a 12MP main sensor, and a 5MP selfie camera. Both the Narzo series phones will pack a 5,000mAh battery and run Android 10 out of the box with Realme UI on top.
