Premier League giants Manchester United travel to Turin to take on Real Sociedad of La Liga in this UEFA Europa League round of 32 first-leg tie. Don't miss a moment with our Real Sociedad vs Man United live stream guide.

Today's away side Manchester United enter the Europa League at this first knockout round after finishing third in their UEFA Champions League group. The Red Devils' three wins in that group were not enough to escape the group and continue in Europe's premier competition. A 3-2 defeat to second-place finishers RB Leipzig in their final Champions League game for this season sealed their fate.

Last season, United made it all the way to the semi-finals of the Europa League where they lost out to eventual winners Sevilla. Ole Gunnar Solskjær's men will no doubt want to go one better this season and earn a place in the final.

Real Sociedad ended the Europa League group stage in second place with nine points. The Royals have not competed in a European competition since the 2017/18 season where they exited the competition at this round of 32 stage, something Imanol Alguacil's team will want to better on this attempt.

Manchester United currently sit in second place in the Premier League after, though the side have only won one game in their last five in the league which has seen local rivals Man City extend their leade at the top to ten points. That sole win was a barnstorming 9-0 win against Southampton, a joint record-holder for winning margin.

Real Sociedad come into today's game off the back of two wins and four unbeaten in La Liga. La Real sit in fifth place, though they are some way off the Champions League places with a seven-point deficit between them and fourth place Sevilla despite having played one game more.

Ordinarily, Manchester United would be touching down in Spain for this game though local restrictions on travel from the UK mean that an alternative venue was required in a country accepting arrivals from England. The Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy — home of Juventus — was selected as the neutral venue and it remains to be seen how the absence of any home-field advantage affects the game.

Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of this UEFA Europa League clash between Real Sociedad and Man United with our guide below.

Real Sociedad vs Man United: Where and when?

This UEFA Europa League round of 32 game is being played at the neutral venue of the Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy, due to coronavirus travel restrictions.

Kick-off is set for 6:55pm GMT local time today, February 18. That makes it a 5:55pm start for those tuning in from the UK and Ireland and a 12:55pm ET / 9:55am PT kick-off start for U.S. folks tuning in. If you're looking to watch the match in Australia, it's a 4:55am AEDT kick-off on Thursday morning.

How to watch Real Sociedad vs Man United online from outside your country

We have details of all the U.S., UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of the UEFA Europa League further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching Real Sociedad vs Man United but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where using one of the top VPN (Virtual Private Network) picks can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security, and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money-back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.

ExpressVPN No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch Real Sociedad vs Man United. Get in on this deal now! From $6.67 per month at ExpressVPN

How to watch Real Sociedad vs Man United online in the U.S.

CBS Sports recently became the exclusive English-language home of the Europa League and Champions League in the United States, including this game. This clash between Real Sociedad and Man United is available to stream live via CBS All Access. Kick-off for this game is at 12:55pm ET / 9:55am PT.

Alternatively, TUDN has Spanish-language coverage of the game and you can use FuboTV to watch live.

CBS All Access You can watch the UEFA Europa League via CBS All Access. Sign up now and enjoy a 7-day free trial. From $5.99/month at CBS All Access Fubo TV If you don't mind (or prefer) watching the Spanish broadcast of the match, Fubo is a great option to tune in and watch the action live from anywhere, whether it be your phone, tablet, computer, or TV. From $55 at Fubo

How to watch Real Sociedad vs Man United live in the UK

The Real Sociedad vs Man United match will be broadcast on BT Sport, the exclusive rights holder for European competitions in the UK. The game being shown on its BT Sport 1 channel as well as via its BT Sport app for streaming. If you're not yet signed up with BT Sport, you can get a monthly pass for just £25 that gives you access to BT's Premier League football, Women's Super League, Ligue 1, Bundesliga, and more.

Sign up for a BT Sport Monthly Pass

How to watch Real Sociedad vs Man United live in Canada

DAZN has the rights for the UEFA Europa League in Canada and will be showing this game with kick-off set for 12:55pm ET / 9:55am PT.

The online-only network is offering a one-month free trial that will allow you to watch Real Sociedad vs Man United without paying a dime. If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Canadians outside of the country can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.

How to watch Real Sociedad vs Man United live in Australia

If you're planning on watching Real Sociedad vs Man United in Australia, then you'll need to be an Optus Sports subscriber as the network holds exclusive live broadcast rights to the game Down Under.

Kick-off in Australia is at 4:55am AEDT on Friday morning.