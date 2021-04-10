Los Blancos welcome Lionel Messi's resurgent Catalan giants for another installment of Spanish football's great rivalry. Follow our guide below on how to get an El Clásico live stream and watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona online no matter where you are in the world.

Just one point off first place Atletico Madrid, the visitors come into the match off the back of five straight league wins, a run that has put them right back in the running for the title and tempered the disappointment of their recent exit from the Champions League at the hands of PSG.

Madrid, meanwhile, also come into the game on a wave of optimism. Also unbeaten in their last five La Liga encounters, Zinedine Zidane's side will be fresh from a crucial 3-1 in the home leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Liverpool.

WIll that big victory spur Real on against their biggest rivals, or will fatigue be a factor for the home side after a demanding midweek match?

Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of Real Madrid vs Barcelona no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Where and when?

This latest installment of El Clásico takes place at Alfredo Di Stéfano Stadium in Madrid on Saturday, with kick-off set for 9pm local time (CEST). That makes it a 3pm ET/ 12pm PT start in the US and an 8pm BST kick-off in the UK.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona online in the U.S. for FREE

Pay-TV sports network beIN Sports has exclusive broadcast rights to La Liga in the U.S., including El Clásico.

You can access beIN Sports through most cable providers, as well as over-the-top streaming services such as fuboTV, where it's available as part of its lower-tier Family package, which costs $64.99 a month and gives access to more than 110 channels. The great news is that fubo currently offers a FREE 1-week trial, meaning you can watch this weekend's big game without paying a cent.

Kick-off in the States is at 3pm ET/ 12pm PT.

How to stream Real Madrid vs Barcelona live in the UK

Dedicated Spanish football station La Liga TV has the broadcasting rights for this massive match in the UK. Run by Premier Sports, the channel is available via Sky and Virgin Media on TV from £9.99 a month.

Premier Sports also offers a streaming-only option for all its channels that costs £9.99 and gives you access online and on the go to Premier Sports 1, Premier Sports 2 and Box Nation as well as LaLiga TV. If you only want La Liga TV, there's also a single channel streaming option that costs £5.99 a month.

Coverage on La Liga TV begins with all the build-up to the game at 7.30pm BST, ahead of an 8pm BST kick-off.

Live stream Real Madrid vs Barcelona in Canada

Its the same story in Canada, with beIN Sports holding the rights to La Liga in the region. Subscribers can also tune in through the beIN Sports Connect app on mobile.

Kick-off in Canada is at 3pm ET/ 12pm PT.

Live stream Real Madrid vs Barcelona live in Australia

As with the U.S., beIN Sports is the live broadcast rights holder for La Liga Down Under.

If you're a Foxtel customer, you can add beIN to your package for an extra fee, however, you can also subscribe to the sports network as a standalone subscription that can be watched on your laptop, desktop computer or mobile device. That costs $19.99 per month after you've taken advantage and you can also make use of a FREE two-week trial .

Kick-off in Australia is at 5am AEST in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona online from outside your country

We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of Real Madrid vs Barcelona further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching El Clásico but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the location of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

