With a 1-0 win in the away leg, La Liga titleholders Real Madrid have the edge going into this UEFA Champions League round of 16 second-leg tie against Atalanta. Can the Bergamo-based side turn things around? Don't miss a moment with our Real Madrid vs Atalanta live stream guide.

In their last meeting, Real Madrid secured a narrow 1-0 win which gives them not only an aggregate lead but an away goal advantage as they try to book their spot in the Champions League quarter-finals.

It was a tight game last time out with Los Blancos missing a number of key players and only stealing the win in the 86th minute. Atalanta spent the majority of the game playing with ten men after Remo Freuler saw red in the 17th minute.

Since their last Champions League game, Real are unbeaten in three games including a 1-1 draw in the Madrid derby at Atlético. Though Zinedine Zidane's have not been beaten in their last seven league outings, the Whites are still six points off the pace in this year's title race.

Atalanta have played four games since that Champions League defeat against Real Madrid, winning three. La Dea remain very much a part of the battle for qualification spots for next year's Champions League, sitting in fourth place in Serie A as things stand.

Last season saw Atalanta's first appearance in the Champions League with the side reaching the quarter-final stage. Gian Piero Gasperini's men will want to match that by overturning a 1-0 aggregate deficit today in Madrid and maybe go one better by progressing to the latter stages.

With the game on a knife edge, it looks set to be an entertaining game. Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of this UEFA Champions League clash between Real Madrid and Atalanta with our guide below.

Real Madrid vs Atalanta: Where and when?

This UEFA Champions League round of 16 stage game is being played at Real Madrid's temporary Estadio Alfredo Di Stéfano home.

Kick-off is set for 9pm CEST local time today, March 16. That makes it an 8pm GMT start for those tuning in from the UK and Ireland and a 3pm ET / 12pm PT kick-off start for U.S. folks tuning in. If you're looking to watch the match in Australia, it's a 7am AEDT kick-off on Wednesday morning.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Atalanta online in the U.S.

CBS is the exclusive English-language home of the UEFA Europa League and Champions League in the United States, including this game. When it comes to streaming, newly-launched Paramount+ (formerly CBS All Access) is the best service to use. There's currently a one-month free trial there so you can watch this game for free.

Alternatively, TUDN also has Spanish-language coverage of the game and you can use FuboTV to watch live.

Paramount+ You can watch UEFA Champions League and Europa League games via Paramount+. Sign up now and enjoy a month-long free trial. From $5.99 per month at Paramount+ Fubo TV If you don't mind (or prefer) watching the Spanish broadcast of the match, Fubo is a great option to tune in and watch the action live from anywhere, whether it be your phone, tablet, computer, or TV. From $55 at Fubo

How to watch Real Madrid vs Atalanta live in the UK

The Real Madrid vs Atalanta match will be broadcast on BT Sport, the exclusive rights holder for European competitions in the UK. The game being shown on its BT Sport 3 channel as well as via its BT Sport app for streaming. If you're not yet signed up with BT Sport, you can get a monthly pass for just £25 that gives you access to BT's Premier League football, Women's Super League, Ligue 1, Bundesliga, and more.

BT Sport Watch UEFA Champions League and Europa League football on BT Sport. A monthly pass costs £25. From $5.99 per month at BT Sport

How to watch Real Madrid vs Atalanta live in Canada

DAZN has the rights for the UEFA Champions League in Canada and will be showing this game with kick-off set for 3pm ET / 12pm PT.

The online-only network is offering a one-month free trial that will allow you to watch Real Madrid vs Atalanta without paying a dime. If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Canadians outside of the country can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.

DAZN DAZN is the home of UEFA Champions League coverage in Canada among many other sports. Try it free for one month and then pay just $20 monthly after that, or $150 for the year. $20 per month at DAZN

How to watch Real Madrid vs Atalanta live in Australia

If you're planning on watching Real Madrid vs Atalanta in Australia, then you'll need to be an Optus Sport subscriber as the network holds exclusive live broadcast rights to the game Down Under.

Kick-off in Australia is at 7am AEDT on Wednesday morning.

Optus Sport Optus Sport is your go-to for Champions League coverage in Australia. You can subscribe monthly for $15 or pay for a year up front at $139 to save a little cash. $15 per month at Optus Sport

How to watch Real Madrid vs Atalanta online from outside your country

We have details of all the U.S., UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of the UEFA Champions League in the above guide. If you're intent on watching Real Madrid vs Atalanta but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where using one of the top VPN (Virtual Private Network) picks can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security, and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money-back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some of the best VPN deals right now.

ExpressVPN No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch Real Madrid vs Atalanta. Get in on this deal now! From $6.67 per month at ExpressVPN