What a year it's been for smartphones. We've seen companies bring their best to the smartphone game — and then some — as the race to 5G approaches. Ahead of the next technology revolution, 2018 has seen companies push the boundaries of what we can expect from a flagship smartphone.

Samsung brought its best Note ever in the Galaxy Note 9; OnePlus released two incredible smartphones in the 6 and 6T; and Huawei showed its camera prowess with two of the best camera smartphones ever made, the P20 Pro and Mate 20 Pro. LG made its most feature-rich smartphone ever in the V40; BlackBerry cemented its return to the smartphone space with the KEY2; and Xiaomi showed that great phones don't have to be expensive. Then there's Google, which, with the Pixel 3, continues to show that more cameras don't necessarily make better photos.

There were many great smartphones launched this year, but some stood out much more than others. We've whittled down all the phones we've reviewed this year to a shortlist of just eight, and we want YOUR votes on which phone you think is the Best of 2018.

As part of our end of year awards, we're launching the first Android Central Reader's Choice Phone of the Year award and your vote counts. Here's the eight you can pick from:

Now you've got the shortlist, it's time to VOTE! In the widget below, cast your vote for your phone of the year and we'll reveal the winner in a couple of weeks alongside the rest of our Best of 2018! Voting closes next Thursday (December 21st) at 23:59 Eastern time so get your vote in NOW!

We're also giving away the winning product — one lucky winner will get the Reader's Choice Phone of the Year! To enter the contest, vote for your winner below and fill in your details. There are also additional ways to gain entries, which you can find in the contest widget below! The contest closes at the same time as the voting, so you don't have long to enter!

Win the phone voted Top Choice in the Android Central Reader's Choice Awards!

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.