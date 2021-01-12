The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way we live and work, and while vaccines are being rolled out in several countries, it's something we'll be dealing with for years to come. Razer previously converted some of its manufacturing facilities to produce certified medical masks and donated 1 million surgical face masks to healthcare frontline workers. At CES 2021, the company announced a concept smart mask called Project Hazel.

Project Hazel combats the inherent environmental risks of disposable masks and provides improved social interaction with a clear, transparent design. Clear masks like this have previously looked frightening, but this one doesn't seem too bad. It also features n95 medical-grade respirators, detachable and rechargeable active ventilators, and Smart Pods that regulate airflow. Razer is also working on patent pending Razer VoiceAmp Technology to amplify and enhance the wearer's voice because masks tend to muffle sounds.

"Razer acknowledges the uncertainty in the road ahead, and so it was our duty to help protect our community members and prepare them from invisible threats," said Razer CEO Min-Liang Tan. "The Project Hazel smart mask concept is intended to be functional, yet comfortable and useful for interacting with the world, while maintaining a sociable aesthetic."

Razer will continue to optimize the mask through "rigorous testing" and user feedback so that it complies with safety guidelines and achieves maximum comfort.