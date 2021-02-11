What you need to know
- Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart is the next big entry in the Ratchet and Clank series.
- Developed by Insomniac Games, it was first announced during Sony's PS5 games showcase, the Future of Gaming.
- Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart is now set to release exclusively for the PS5 on June 11, 2021.
Initially stated to be a PS5 launch window game, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart now has a release date and it's hitting on June 11, 2021. As shared on PlayStation Blog, the game features two different digital editions: a standard edition with some preorder bonuses and a digital deluxe edition.
You can take a look at the preorder trailer right here:
Unlike many PS5 titles like Horizon Forbidden West, this isn't a cross-generation game, it's being released exclusively on the PS5. The game uses the ultra-fast SSD in the PS5 to facilitate traversing worlds, instantly hopping from one dimension to the next. It also supports playing the game in two different modes: a 4K mode and a 60 FPS mode.
The standard edition of the game will be $70, while the Digital Deluxe edition is $80. Any preorders of the game will come with the Carbonox armor and Pixelizer bonus weapon, while the Digital Deluxe edition comes with 20 Raritanium for upgrades, a digital sticker pack for photo mode, digital artbook and a digital soundtrack.
You can take a look at the Carbonox armor below, which sports ray-tracing in its reflections.
