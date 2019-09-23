Ring rolled out a "light" version of its full Ring app a few weeks back. While the app was initially available only to users in Australia and the UK, it is now available in the U.S. and Canada too.

Since it is a "light" app, Rapid Ring does not offer all of the features that the full Ring app offers. It only offers the ability to activate a Live View and respond to a motion alert or when someone rings your Ring Doorbell.

As Ring explains in its support page, the Rapid Ring app is more of a companion to the Ring app and not a replacement. You will need to use the Ring app to access the more advanced features, set up a new device, or tweak settings. However, you can still access all the communication functions through the Live View on the Rapid Ring app.

The Rapid Ring app can now be downloaded from the Google Play Store. Alternatively, you can download the app from ring.com/app. It needs to be noted, however, that you will no longer receive notifications from the original Ring app after you enable notifications in the Rapid Ring app.