It's a battle of the teens at Flushing Meadows this evening as two youngsters who have stunned the tennis world go head-to-head - read on to find out how to get a 2021 US Open live stream and watch Emma Raducanu vs Leylah Fernandez online no matter where you are in the world.

The last time the final at the Arthur Ashe Stadium was contested by two players yet to reach their 20s was when Serena Williams defeated Martina Hingis to take the title back in 1999 in a match that signalled a new era for the women's game.

While both players in that match were something of a known quantity - Hingis was already world no.1 - both of today's finalists' trailblazing journeys to today's clash has come as something of a bolt out of the blue.

Britain's Emma Raducanu had to go through the qualifying stage on her incredible route to this showdown, yet has yet to lose a set so far in the tournament.

The 18-year-old now stands on the brink of becoming the first British woman to win a Grand Slam title since Virginia Wade triumphed on home turf at Wimbledon in 1977.

Two months older than Raducanu, Leylah Fernandez's came into the tournament ranked 73rd in the world.

The 19-year-old Canadian has had the tougher passage to the final, laying to waste the title dreams of big names such as four-times major winner and US champion Naomi Osaka, three-times Grand Slam winner Kerber and fifth-seeded Elina Svitolina in the quarter-finals.

Read on to find out how to watch the 2021 US Open online, no matter where you are in the world.

US Open Women's 2021 - Where and when

This 2021 US Open Women's Singles final takes place at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, in Flushing Meadows, New York between on Saturday, September 11.

Play is set to start at 4pm ET / 1pm PT / 9am BST / 6am AEST / 8am NZST.

Watch Raducanu vs Fernandez US Open Women's Singles final online from outside your country

