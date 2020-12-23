Amazon Echo Show smart displays have been on the market for more than three years, and are among the best smart displays available today. And while Amazon's smart displays, like the upcoming Echo Show 10, would make a great addition to anyone's home, until now they've only had limited support for many streaming services outside of Prime Video, Hulu, and few others. If you wanted to watch a YouTube video, for example, you would have to do so through the on-device browser. But while Google may not bring official YouTube support to the Echo Show, Amazon finally managed to nab one of the largest streaming services available.

Amazon has announced that official Netflix support has made its way to the Echo Show devices. Owners of these devices will finally be able to check out shows like The Queen's Gambit, which is the largest scripted limited series on Netflix to date. The update, which should be rolling out now, allows users to search for shows and genres with just their voice.

Today, we're excited to bring Netflix to Echo Show devices, giving customers more video options to choose from. Whether it's tuning in for watching how-to videos or streaming your favorite movies or TV shows, our goal is to give customers the most convenient experience and widest range of video content options to select from.

The update comes just in time for the holidays, and just months after Google added Netflix support for its own smart displays. Amazon also recently expanded support for Spotify podcasts as well as a few new video-call features. Amazon also highlights a recently added video hub that easily lets users find things to watch, which should help keep viewers entertained during the holidays.