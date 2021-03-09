Just yesterday, renowned leaker Roland Quandt revealed that Qualcomm is working on a variant of its flagship Snapdragon 888 chipset without an integrated 5G modem. The upcoming Snapdragon 888 version will make it possible for Android OEMs to release affordable value flagship phones with 4G LTE connectivity in markets where 5G is still a distant dream.

As per a new report from WinFuture, Qualcomm has also started working on its next flagship Snapdragon mobile processor, which is likely to be announced in December. The chipset has apparently been under development for some time now with the internal model number SM8450.

The early samples of the SM8450 are currently being tested on a developer platform with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS storage. While the technical specifications of the chipset haven't been revealed, the report suggests it will bring "some major innovations" in camera technology. The chipset reportedly uses a new camera module internally known as "Leica1." Its internal codename suggests Qualcomm might be working with German camera specialist Leica for the new tech.

Leica has been working with Chinese smartphone maker Huawei since 2016. When the two companies first announced their technology partnership, they promised to "reinvent smartphone photography." While Huawei's flagship offerings may not be the best Android phones on the market, they are right up there with the best when it comes to camera performance.