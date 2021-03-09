What you need to know
- Qualcomm has reportedly started testing early samples of its next-gen flagship mobile processor.
- The chipset is said to be codenamed "Waipio" and carries the model number SM8450.
- It could be Qualcomm's first Snapdragon chipset to feature technology from German camera company Leica.
Just yesterday, renowned leaker Roland Quandt revealed that Qualcomm is working on a variant of its flagship Snapdragon 888 chipset without an integrated 5G modem. The upcoming Snapdragon 888 version will make it possible for Android OEMs to release affordable value flagship phones with 4G LTE connectivity in markets where 5G is still a distant dream.
As per a new report from WinFuture, Qualcomm has also started working on its next flagship Snapdragon mobile processor, which is likely to be announced in December. The chipset has apparently been under development for some time now with the internal model number SM8450.
The early samples of the SM8450 are currently being tested on a developer platform with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS storage. While the technical specifications of the chipset haven't been revealed, the report suggests it will bring "some major innovations" in camera technology. The chipset reportedly uses a new camera module internally known as "Leica1." Its internal codename suggests Qualcomm might be working with German camera specialist Leica for the new tech.
Leica has been working with Chinese smartphone maker Huawei since 2016. When the two companies first announced their technology partnership, they promised to "reinvent smartphone photography." While Huawei's flagship offerings may not be the best Android phones on the market, they are right up there with the best when it comes to camera performance.
Facebook working on custom silicon, Face and eye-tracking for Quest 3 and 4
Facebook is looking to lessen its dependence on other Silicon Valley companies while creating a better VR and AR experience for its users by creating its own OS, chipsets, and sleeker hardware for future Oculus Quest headsets.
Review: The Nokia 5.4 just might be the best cheap Android phone of 2021
In recent years, Motorola has ruled the roost in the sub-$300 Android space, but that may be changing with thanks to the Nokia 5.4. With a vibrant screen, excellent battery life, much-improved cameras, and three years of software support, you'd be hard-pressed to find a better all-around value for the price.
Review: The Climb 2 lets you channel your inner Alex Honnold or Spider-Man
The Climb was one of the Oculus Rift launch titles and has remained popular since. The sequel had big shoes to fill to live up to its reputation, and it mostly succeeds! Here's what you need to know about The Climb 2 vs The Climb, and how the new game performs on the Oculus Quest 2.
Protect your precious Pixel 3a with perfectly priced cases!
No matter your taste, your phone needs a case — and the affordably-priced Pixel 3a is no exception.