Qualcomm has stated that its current smartwatch chips can support the upcoming Wear OS update that Google and Samsung are developing.

The company spoke to XDA-Developers and confirmed support with the new Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100, and even the older Snapdragon Wear 3100. This could potentially enable many of the best Wear OS watches to extend their lifespans. That said, Qualcomm's statement still leaves plenty up in the air.

We are working with Google on bringing Wear OS 3.0 to Snapdragon Wear 4100+ and 4100 platforms. Snapdragon Wear 3100, 4100+ and 4100 platforms are capable of supporting Wear OS 3.0, but we are not discussing any specifics at this time.

Qualcomm's statement to XDA was echoed to Android Central when pressed for comment and suggests that the details surrounding support may not be ironed out. Qualcomm seems confident that its chips can run the new Wear OS version, but it might ultimately be up to Google and smartwatch OEMs whether or not older devices will receive the update.

Fossil has already stated that it's not updating its existing smartwatches to the new Wear OS version, which leaves out popular devices like the Fossil Gen 5E. However, it's always possible that the company can reverse course on that decision. Meanwhile, things are still unclear for the two devices running Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon Wear platform like the Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 3 GPS and the newly released TicWatch E3.

For now, we can be certain that upcoming smartwatches from Fitbit and Samsung will run the new Wear OS, with some rumors indicating that Samsung is using an Exynos chip for its device. However, it still leaves many current Wear OS owners out of luck or clinging to hope.

Samsung is expected to show off more about the next Wear OS version at an upcoming MWC 2021 showcase. With any luck, there will be more information regarding support for existing devices.