Be the life of the party with the JBL Pulse 4 portable Bluetooth speaker on sale for $179.95 at Amazon. This speaker sells for around $150 at its peak, but it has been selling mostly for around $200 since Black Friday. Today's drop beats whatever it dropped to over the major holiday sales events, even if we have seen it go lower in the past. This is a great deal and its second lowest price in its history. Only the black version is on sale as the white version of the Pulse 4 is still $250.

Trippy JBL Pulse 4 waterproof portable Bluetooth speaker with light show Has a high-resolution 360-degree light show that syncs to your music. Also delivers sound in 360 degrees. Lasts up to 12 hours on a single charge and is IPX7 rated for water resistance. Pair more than one for stereo sound. Charge via USB-C. $179.95 $250.00 $70 off See at Amazon

The Pulse 4 is a very unique sort of speaker. Not only do you get 360-degree sound thanks to its omnidirectional array, you also get 360 degrees of lights. Turn a backyard barbecue into a rave with this high-resolution 360-degree LED light show. The pulse of the lights syncs with your music so you can jam for hours.

The IPX7 rating means this speaker is highly resistant to water. You can even take it into a 3-foot deep pool and it would still be safe. With that sort of resistance you can use the Pulse 4 anywhere without worrying about it getting damaged by rain or sweat at the gym or most water-based encounters in your daily life.

The Pulse 4 does this thing called Party Boost. If you pair it with a second version, you can get some stereo sound as the speakers work together. More than that, though, you can sync with a whole bunch of Pulse 4 speakers and really boost the party with synced music across all the devices. The speaker charges via USB-C, which makes it both convenient and fast. The rechargeable battery lasts for up to 12 hours, too, so it should survive most get togethers. Just make sure it's topped off before you head out.