Although the holiday parties may not be as big as they once were, having a portable Bluetooth speaker is still a worthy investment. The JBL Boombox is one of the best you can get and is currently down to its lowest price ever for Black Friday.

Versatile and powerful : JBL Boombox The JBL Boombox checks all the boxes for those wanting a robust and portable Bluetooth speaker. With the two USB ports to keep your phone charged up, along with the IPX7 waterproof rating and 24 hours of battery life, this speaker is perfect. $280 at Amazon

With the combination of an IPX7 waterproof rating and up to 24 hours of music playback, the JBL Boombox is the perfect companion for any situation that may present itself. JBL already makes one of our favorite Bluetooth speakers, but the Boombox simply takes things to the next level. Throw it on your shoulder, or carry it around with the handle, and let the music flow.

With a 20,000mAh battery, that may seem like a bit of overkill for a Bluetooth speaker, but it's for a good reason. There are two USB ports built into the Boombox, making it possible to ensure that your smartphone doesn't run out of juice if the party happens to run longer than you expected.

As for what the Boombox has in terms of the speakers, there are two 20mm tweeters, dual 4-inch woofers on either side, and a 30W amplifier that can be found towards the base. This combination makes for quite an impressive speaker and then add in the IPX7 water resistance. You have a contender for one of the best waterproof Bluetooth speakers available.

Normally priced at $400, grabbing this Black Friday deal on the JBL Boombox Bluetooth speaker is the way to go, thanks to the $120 savings. So what are you waiting for? Up your speaker game now before this deal is gone.