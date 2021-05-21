What you need to know
- Players can now register for PUBG: New State's closed alpha test on Android.
- Only those in the United States can register, but the developer hopes to open up the testing to more people in the future.
- PUBG: New State is being built specifically for mobile devices.
Registration for PUBG: New State's closed alpha has begun on Android, and you can sign up for the closed alpha through the game's official website. All you need to do is fill out some information regarding your previous experience with battle royales and your Android version before submitting your application.
Results are expected to come in between June 10 at 12am ET and June 13 at 11:59pm ET. You can find out whether or not you've been accepted into the closed alpha through the email associated with the Google account you signed up with. Only those on Android in the United States can register at the moment, but the studio hopes to expand the alpha to more people eventually.
iOS testing is expected to begin at a later date, so right now iPhone users are unable to sign up for the closed alpha. PUBG Studio should have more information regarding iOS registrations soon.
PUBG: New State is being designed exclusively for mobile devices, and is different from PUBG Mobile. New State takes place within the same universe, but a few decades into the future. It is set to feature new gameplay mechanics like drone calls, dodging, and support requests. New vehicles are also being added so that you can traverse the world smoothly.
If you're thinking about getting in on the battle royale action, here's hoping that PUBG: New State could become one of the best Android games when it finally releases.
