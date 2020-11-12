What you need to know
- PUBG Corporation has announced PUBG Mobile India, a new game that has been created specifically for the Indian market.
- PUBG Corporation also plans to create an India subsidiary to "enhance communications and services with players."
- The company hasn't revealed exactly when the new game will be released in the country.
PUBG Mobile, which was banned in India in September this year, will soon be making a comeback in India as PUBG Mobile India. PUBG Corporation, the creator of the game, today announced that it has created a "new" game specifically for the Indian market.
The company says the privacy and security of Indian player data is a top priority and it will be conducting regular audits and verifications on the storage systems to ensure the personally identifiable information of Indian users is safely managed.
The custom version of the game will be set in a virtual simulation training ground with new characters automatically starting clothed, and green hit effects. It will also have a feature that will place restrictions on game time for younger players.
In addition to PUBG Mobile India, PUBG Corporation has also revealed that it will be creating an Indian subsidiary and investing $100 million to "cultivate the local video game, esports, entertainment, and IT industries." Additionally, the company plans to host India-exclusive esports events, which will have the "biggest tournaments" and the "largest prize pools."
Unfortunately, however, PUBG Corporation hasn't confirmed a specific release date for PUBG Mobile India. According to a report published last week, the company is planning to launch the game in the country before the end of the year.
Best PUBG Mobile & Fortnite alternatives: CoD Mobile, Free Fire, Battlelands Royale, and more
Google Photos is now the best reason to buy a Pixel phone
Next June, unlimited space in Google Photos goes away — unless you're using a Pixel. This is the best reason to buy a reason to buy the Pixel 5.
Review: The PS5 is a technical marvel, but is it enough?
Sony's PS5 is leaps and bounds ahead of its predecessors, as it should be. With a blazing-fast SSD, a great launch lineup of games, and a sleek UI, it's clear the future is here.
Last year's best Android smartwatch is heavily discounted for Black Friday
Looking for a new smartwatch this Black Friday? The Galaxy Watch Active 2 is $80 off right now, and it offers a mix of features and specs that make it one of the best values of the year.
It's you versus the world in these great Battle Royale games for the PS4
Are you looking to smash the competition in a battle royale styled game? Whether you're looking for Fortnite or something else entirely, here are some options available on PS4.