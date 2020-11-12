PUBG Mobile, which was banned in India in September this year, will soon be making a comeback in India as PUBG Mobile India. PUBG Corporation, the creator of the game, today announced that it has created a "new" game specifically for the Indian market.

The company says the privacy and security of Indian player data is a top priority and it will be conducting regular audits and verifications on the storage systems to ensure the personally identifiable information of Indian users is safely managed.

The custom version of the game will be set in a virtual simulation training ground with new characters automatically starting clothed, and green hit effects. It will also have a feature that will place restrictions on game time for younger players.

In addition to PUBG Mobile India, PUBG Corporation has also revealed that it will be creating an Indian subsidiary and investing $100 million to "cultivate the local video game, esports, entertainment, and IT industries." Additionally, the company plans to host India-exclusive esports events, which will have the "biggest tournaments" and the "largest prize pools."

Unfortunately, however, PUBG Corporation hasn't confirmed a specific release date for PUBG Mobile India. According to a report published last week, the company is planning to launch the game in the country before the end of the year.

