What you need to know
- PUBG Mobile v1.0 is finally here.
- The major update brings a new UX, several new gameplay features, improved graphics, EvoGround additions, and more.
- PUBG Corporation has also announced that Royale Pass Season 15: BEYOND A.C.E. will be available from September 14.
The highly anticipated 1.0 version of PUBG Mobile has finally arrived. It brings a slew of major changes, including an overhauled user experience, enhanced graphics, Livik improvements, and more. You will need 1.8GB of storage space to install the update on Android devices, while iOS players will need 2.17GB. It is worth noting that players won't be able to invite one another if they are running different versions, so it is recommended that you install the v.10 update as soon as possible.
PUBG Mobile 1.0 adds the Erangel Map with updated visuals, changes to the structure of some buildings, improved terrain structure with more landing points and large warehouses, as well as large resource point changes.
Livik, which is the latest map available in PUBG Mobile, has also been updated with visual and gameplay enhancements. An all-new semi-automatic shotgun has been added, which can be loaded up to 7 rounds with the ability to manually reload ammo for emergency situations.
There are some new EvoGround additions as well. Payload 2.0, which is coming soon, will bring fully armed vehicles, new armed vehicles, heavy weaponry including AT4-A laser-guided missile and M202 four-barreled rocket launcher, and more.
To provide a more immersive gaming experience to players, PUBG Mobile 1.0 brings improved support for 90Hz displays, along with graphics quality upgrades. Some of the other changes included with the update include improvements to class combat animations, combat improvements, and security improvements.
