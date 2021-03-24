According to a blog post released by the developer, Rocket League Sideswipe is a new standalone release that introduces a new, two-dimensional perspective. Players will compete in fast-paced, 2-minute 1v1 or 2v2 matches using new, intuitive touch screen controls that should appeal to both newcomers and long-time Rocket League players. Players will also be able to customize their cars and compete in different game modes.

Rocket League developer Psyonix announced that it's bringing its competitive car soccer game to mobile devices in the form of Rocket League Sideswipe, and it will launch later this year.

Rocket League Sideswipe will be free and launch on iOS and Android worldwide later this year. A Regional Limited Alpha test on Android via Google Play is starting today in Australia and New Zealand. There will be future betas in additional regions and more information will be shared in the coming months on the Rocket League website.

Rocket League recently made headlines last summer after it was announced that the game would become free-to-play across all platforms, following the acquisition of Psyonix by Epic Games in 2019.

Rocket League has remained popular since its original release and is one of the best free to play games available on the PlayStation. Rocket League is currently available on the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Epic Game Store and features cross-play and cross-progression. It's unclear whether the mobile game will feature any connectivity with the console and PC versions.