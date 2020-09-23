What you need to know
- The PlayStation Network is down right now, with users experiencing issues with game downloads, launching games, and accessing online services.
- The issue is affecting PS4, PS4, PS Now, PS Vita, and web users.
- Sony has confirmed that it is aware of the issue, and is currently working on a fix.
Unable to play online games on your PlayStation 4? You're not alone, as the PlayStation Network is seeing a widespread outage that is affecting online games, game downloads, account management, and other services. Users are unable to launch online games, download new games, or buy games from the PlayStation Store.
The issue affects users on the PS4, PS3, PS Now, PS Vita, and the web. It's not just game launches and account management either, with PlayStation Video, Music, Direct, and Store also facing outages.
Sony shared an update on September 24 at 11:15pm ET that it is aware of the issue with PSN, and that it is investigating a fix:
You may have some difficulty launching games, applications, or online features. Our engineers are working to resolve the issue as soon as possible, and we thank you for your patience.
You may have some difficulty signing in or creating an account on PlayStation Network. Our engineers are working to resolve the issue as soon as possible, and we thank you for your patience.
We'll let you know once we have more details, but for now, it looks like you'll have to wait a little longer to access PSN.
PS5 snub shows just how little Sony cares about India
The PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition will be going on sale in most global markets starting November 12. But with Sony failing to reveal pricing and availability details for India, PlayStation fans are left guessing as to when Sony's next-gen console will make its debut in the country.
Everything you need to know about the Pixel 4a and Pixel 4a 5G
The Pixel 4a is now available, the Pixel 4a 5G is coming soon, and we've rounded up everything you need to know about both phones. Let's dive in!
What to expect from Amazon's September 2020 Alexa & Ring hardware event
Amazon is set to host its annual fall hardware event on Thursday, September 24. Here are a few devices that we might expect to see at tomorrow's event.
Make the perfect play with these PS4 sports games
Here are the best sports game that can give you some of the thrills of competition when you can't play outside. They can also let you imagine what the sports of the future might look like or even give you a workout at home. Play competitively or casually with friends.