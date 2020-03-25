Netflix app running on a Pixel 2Source: Joe Maring / Android Central

What you need to know

  • Netflix is seeing a widespread outage in the U.S., with users in California, Texas, and the Pacific Northwest facing connectivity issues.
  • Users are getting an HTP-500 error code when trying to stream content, suggesting issues with Netflix's servers.
  • Netflix says it is aware of the issue, and is investigating a possible fix.

Netflix is down across most parts of the U.S. right now. According to DownDetector, connectivity issues started spiking just after 12:30 p.m. ET. Users are getting an "HTP-500" error code, suggesting issues with accessing Netflix's servers.

As Netflix notes on its help portal, the error "typically points to a network connectivity issue that is preventing your device from reaching the Netflix service." For its part, Netflix has confirmed that it is aware of the issue, and that it is working on a fix:

If you're streaming a TV show or movie on Netflix and are unable to do so, hang tight. Netflix should resolve the problem imminently.