Netflix is down across most parts of the U.S. right now. According to DownDetector, connectivity issues started spiking just after 12:30 p.m. ET. Users are getting an "HTP-500" error code, suggesting issues with accessing Netflix's servers.

As Netflix notes on its help portal, the error "typically points to a network connectivity issue that is preventing your device from reaching the Netflix service." For its part, Netflix has confirmed that it is aware of the issue, and that it is working on a fix:

Thank you for letting us know. We are currently looking into this situation and working towards a fix. *KW — Netflix CS (@Netflixhelps) March 25, 2020

If you're streaming a TV show or movie on Netflix and are unable to do so, hang tight. Netflix should resolve the problem imminently.