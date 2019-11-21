If you woke up this morning and couldn't get Netflix to play anything, you're not alone. Netflix is experiencing a service outage throughout large parts of Northern Europe, including the UK, Germany, France, Belgium, The Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Sweden,. Additional outages seem to include parts of central Spain, Greece, and even across the sea in New York City and the surrounding metropolitan areas.

This story is developing. See Down Detector for a live map of reported outages, as well as the Netflix support page to see if your personal service area is out.