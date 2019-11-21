What you need to know
- Netflix services are down in parts of the UK, Germany, France, Belgium, The Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, Sweden, Spain, and even Greece.
- Residents in the New York City metropolitan area are also experiencing streaming problems with the service.
- Netflix is aware of the outage and is working to fix it.
If you woke up this morning and couldn't get Netflix to play anything, you're not alone. Netflix is experiencing a service outage throughout large parts of Northern Europe, including the UK, Germany, France, Belgium, The Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Sweden,. Additional outages seem to include parts of central Spain, Greece, and even across the sea in New York City and the surrounding metropolitan areas.
This story is developing. See Down Detector for a live map of reported outages, as well as the Netflix support page to see if your personal service area is out.
Of course, you may not have noticed Netflix was down because you're too busy watching Disney+, which is totally understandable. And if you haven't tried it yet, you can sign up below.
A magical streaming service
Disney+
All your Disney favorites, and so much more
From DCOMs to National Geographic, from Marvel to Lucasfilm to 20th Century Fox and beyond, Disney+ delivers a streaming service for all ages.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Google places more limitations on political ads ahead of elections
Ahead of the elections, Google has made some changes on how political ads can be targeted on its platform across search, YouTube, and on websites. Ads will now be less targeted and restricted to only using "age, gender, and general location (postal code level)."
Do you use AirPods with an Android phone?
Apple's AirPods are some of the most popular earbuds on the planet. Do you use them with an Android phone?
Pixelbook Go second opinion review: My new favorite laptop
Google's latest Pixel-branded Chromebook is one of its best.
Here are the best accessories for PlayStation VR
Your PlayStation VR came with everything you need in order to get in and play some games, but there's a whole lot more you can go with this experience. This is everything you need to take your experience to the next level!