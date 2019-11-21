Netflix LogoSource: Android Central

What you need to know

  • Netflix services are down in parts of the UK, Germany, France, Belgium, The Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, Sweden, Spain, and even Greece.
  • Residents in the New York City metropolitan area are also experiencing streaming problems with the service.
  • Netflix is aware of the outage and is working to fix it.

If you woke up this morning and couldn't get Netflix to play anything, you're not alone. Netflix is experiencing a service outage throughout large parts of Northern Europe, including the UK, Germany, France, Belgium, The Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Sweden,. Additional outages seem to include parts of central Spain, Greece, and even across the sea in New York City and the surrounding metropolitan areas.

This story is developing. See Down Detector for a live map of reported outages, as well as the Netflix support page to see if your personal service area is out.

Netflix Europe outage 11-21-19Source: Down Detector

Of course, you may not have noticed Netflix was down because you're too busy watching Disney+, which is totally understandable. And if you haven't tried it yet, you can sign up below.

A magical streaming service

Disney+

All your Disney favorites, and so much more

From DCOMs to National Geographic, from Marvel to Lucasfilm to 20th Century Fox and beyond, Disney+ delivers a streaming service for all ages.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.