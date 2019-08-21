If you're having a hard time finding your favorite cat tweets this morning, you're not alone. On August 21, reports starting flooding Down Detector indicating that Twitter is having issues all around the globe.

A lot of the complaints are stemming out of India, Japan, and the United Kingdom. The United States is also encountering problems, with the majority of downtime coming out of cities like New York, Dallas, Chicago, and others.

According to Outage.Report, issues stem from the mobile app and website not working, along with some users not being able to log into their account.

It's unclear right now when everything will be cleared up, but we'll keep an eye on things and let you know if we get any updates.