Sony surprised the world at its next-generation showcase, The Future of Gaming, where it showed off multiple new PS5 games. Sony also showed off the long-awaited design of its upcoming PS5 console and revealed a previously-unknown second model, a PS5 Digital Edition. While we don't know everything about these models yet, here's what we do know.

What's the difference?

Sony has reiterated that these two consoles are almost exactly the same. Both PS5 consoles have an immense amount of graphical power, good CPUs, and a highly-custom, super quick solid-state drive (SSD). They both use the new DualSense controller and are compatible with the same accessories. The main difference is the lack of Ultra HD 4K Blu-ray drive.

The regular PS5 includes this drive, meaning it can play games installed through a disc, including backward-compatible PS4 titles. You'll also be able to watch Blu-ray or Ultra HD Blu-ray titles. Meanwhile, the Digital Edition console will, of course, lack these capabilities. It's intended for anyone who doesn't use physical media anymore, so if you're already purchasing the digital versions of games, while also watching your movies and TV shows digitally, you won't miss out.

PS5 PS5 Digital Edition Price $499 $399 GPU 10.28 TFLOPS, 36 CUs @ 2.23 GHz Custom RDNA 2 10.28 TFLOPS, 36 CUs @ 2.23 GHz Custom RDNA 2 CPU 8x Cores @ 3.5GHz Custom Zen 2 8x Cores @ 3.5GHz Custom Zen 2 Memory 16GB GDDR6 16GB GDDR6 Storage 825GB SSD 825GB SSD USB USB 3.0 (unknown), USB-C USB 3.0 (unknown), USB-C Controller DualSense DualSense Backward compatibility Yes Yes PSVR support Yes Yes Optical drive 4K UHD Blu-Ray drive None Audio "Tempest" 3D AudioTech "Tempest" 3D AudioTech Weight 9.9 lb (4.5kg) 8.6 lb (3.9kg) Dimensions 15.3 in x 4.1 in x 10.2 in 15.3 in x 3.6 in x 10.2 in

What this difference means for you

Memory and storage

Both PS5 consoles include a custom 825GB SSD. This SSD is extremely fast, reaching speeds of 5.5GB/s of raw data, well beyond what most SSDs are currently capable of. Regardless of whether you buy your games physically or digitally, they'll need to be installed, which will take up space on the SSD. While you will be able to expand your storage space through "verified" SSD drives set to be announced later in the year, they'll need to be certified by Sony, as not every SSD will be fast enough.

Backward compatibility

Both consoles are backward compatible with PS4 games, with the "overwhelming majority" of PS4 games being supported on day one. Some (but not all) of these titles, including PSVR games, will be able to tap into the vastly enhanced power of the PS5 to run at higher resolutions or more stable framerates.

It is, however, important to note that the PS5 Digital Edition will not be able to play PS4 discs; it will only be compatible with digital PS4 games. This is an essential factor to consider if you have a large collection of physical PS4 games you'd like to continue being able to play.

PlayStation Plus Collection

PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition owners will be able to pay for a new subscription called PlayStation Plus Collection. This allows subscribers to access a number of PS4 titles on the new console. This will include games like God of War, Bloodborne, and Final Fantasy 15.

Limited edition consoles

No limited edition consoles have been revealed — yet. It appears that some interesting designs could be on the way in the future, as in a now-deleted thread, Sony's VP of UX design at PlayStation, Matt MacLaurin, explained that the PS5 hardware is customizable in ways the previous console wasn't. He also said that there will be "a special edition for everyone."

Bottom line

Regardless of which system you go with, you'll be in for another generation of high-quality games. I'd recommend grabbing the Digital Edition if you're new to the PlayStation ecosystem since it's likely to be a bit cheaper and smaller. You also won't have the clutter of discs to keep track of. If you've got Blu-ray movies or PS4 games you want to continue playing, however, then you'll want to go with the regular PS5.

Preorders haven't opened yet, and the official prices have yet to be announced, so you've got some time to think. The PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition are scheduled to release on November 12, 2020.

