After months of speculation and rumors about just what the PS5 looks like on the inside, Sony has released the official PS5 teardown. In this video, Yasuhiro Ootori, VP of Hardware Design Division at Sony Interactive Entertainment, disassembles a PS5 and walks us through each step of the process, revealing the heatsink and much more.

Please note that the video is in Japanese, though there's also highlights from the breakdown shared on PlayStation Blog.