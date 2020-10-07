What you need to know
- Sony has revealed the official PS5 teardown video, showing just how the console is put together.
- We also get to see the heatsink with liquid metal.
- The PS5 is set to release on November 12 in the U.S and some other countries, with a global release on November 19.
After months of speculation and rumors about just what the PS5 looks like on the inside, Sony has released the official PS5 teardown. In this video, Yasuhiro Ootori, VP of Hardware Design Division at Sony Interactive Entertainment, disassembles a PS5 and walks us through each step of the process, revealing the heatsink and much more.
Please note that the video is in Japanese, though there's also highlights from the breakdown shared on PlayStation Blog.
One particular element worth highlighting is the heatsink, which uses liquid metal to help keep the internal components cool.
PS5 preorders are currently open, though finding the console in stock for any meaningful period of time is proving quite challenging. The PS5 is currently scheduled to be released on November 12 in the U.S and a few other countries, with a wide release on November 19. Some of the best PS5 launch games include titles like Demon's Souls PS5 remake and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales.
