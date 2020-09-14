What you need to know
- According to Bloomberg, Sony intended to produce 15 million PS5 units by March 2021.
- This number is reportedly being cut by 4 million down to 11 million units.
- This issue is reportedly due to high failure rates in the chip yields needed for production.
While the PS5 is still coming this holiday, it may be doing so in lesser numbers than Sony originally intended. According to a report from Bloomberg, PS5 production is cut by 4 million units for the launch window ending March 2021, meaning Sony is now planning for 11 million units instead of 15 million.
Bloomberg further reports this issue is due to unexpectedly high failure rates in the system-on-a-chip (SOC) yields that are viable for production. Per Bloomberg sources, Sony is facing "production yields as low as 50% for its SOC." The PS5 specs are pushing extremely high clock speeds for its processing power. It was originally reported back in July that Sony was increasing production to 10 million units. Per this report, production was originally planned to increase again to 15 million.
Bloomberg also suggests that the lowest-possible price point is $449 for the PS5 and $399 for the PS5 Digital Edition. Pricing and release date details could be announced at an upcoming PS5 games showcase which is being held on September 17 at 1:00 p.m. PDT. With the reveal of the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S pricing and release date, with preorders going live on September 22,
Load up
PlayStation Store Gift Card
Easy to stock up
PlayStation gift cards are an easy way to grab currency for games, add-ons, themes, and more on the PlayStation Store. They also come in a wide variety of denominations and you can stock up for PS5 games.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
U.S. Customs claims OnePlus Buds violate AirPods' configuration trademark
The U.S. Customs and Border Protection has proudly announced that it has seized 2,000 counterfeit Apple AirPods from Hong Kong. However, images published by the CBP clearly show that the earbuds are actually legitimate OnePlus Buds.
Surface Duo, Xbox xCloud, and Stadia make for a hell of a co-op contraption
Surface Duo is very much aimed at productivity, but no one said you can't have a little fun along the way. A Reddit user has shown off their Duo running both Xbox Cloud Streaming and Google Stadia at the same time, opening up some interesting (albeit ridiculous) possibilities for co-op gameplay on the go.
NVIDIA's purchase of Arm could create waves beyond the mobile industry
NVIDIA will do great things with Arm Holdings. But I worry that it will save the greatest things for itself.
Games we want to see enhanced for PlayStation 5
With the expectation of backward compatibility on PlayStation 5, our libraries of games are already looking good for the new console, but how will those games look next to new releases? Here is a list of games we are hoping to see enhanced for PS5.