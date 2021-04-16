What you need to know
- Sony's PS5 is the fastest-selling console in United States history.
- This accounts for both unit and dollar sales within the first five months on the market.
- It's still incredibly difficult to find the PS5 in-stock due to high demand and chip shortages.
March's NPD numbers have been revealed and they paint a very successful picture for the PS5. According to Mat Piscatella from the NPD Group, Sony's PS5 is the fastest-selling console in United States history accounting for both unit and dollar sales within its first five months on the market.
Back in February, Sony confirmed that it had sold 4.5 million PS5 consoles at the time. February's NPD numbers also revealed that it was the fastest-selling console in U.S. history in terms of dollar sales. Despite it being difficult to buy a PS5 right now, it looks as if plenty of people have been able to get their hands on one.
This is good news for PlayStation, which has found itself in the news lately for some decisions that have been heavily criticized. First it had announced the closure of the PS3, Vita, and PSP digital storefront — a move terrible for game preservation — and then a Bloomberg report indicated that Sony's obsession with mega blockbusters was causing high turnover within the company.
Elsewhere in NPD news, Outriders ranked the #3 best-seller on both Xbox and PlayStation platforms. In regards to PS5 and PS4, it follows Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (#1) and Spider-Man: Miles Morales (#2).
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
HTC EVO 3D: Revisiting a decade-old technological dead-end
Right as HTC was peaking in popularity, so was one of the oddities of 2011 tech: 3D. I picked up the phone that combined the two to see why it ultimately failed.
Heart pumpin', thumb thumpin' fun in Cytus II!
Cytus II, now available for free on Google Play Pass, is a frantic, phenomenal rhythm mobile game that will entertain you for hours on end. With excellent touchscreen controls, hundreds of tracks to play, and a futuristic mystery hiding under the surface, Cytus II is bound to be your new obsession.
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra review: Fixed focus
The Galaxy S21 Ultra offers the ultimate luxury experience, with four incredible cameras and an industry-leading display. It's a love letter to Samsung's most enthusiastic customers, and the addition of S Pen support may even draw in longtime Note loyalists.
Here are the best charging stands on which to rest your PS5 controllers
You have several options when it comes to charging your DualSense. Here are a few of the best for users who want to keep their PS5 controllers topped off.