March's NPD numbers have been revealed and they paint a very successful picture for the PS5. According to Mat Piscatella from the NPD Group, Sony's PS5 is the fastest-selling console in United States history accounting for both unit and dollar sales within its first five months on the market.

Back in February, Sony confirmed that it had sold 4.5 million PS5 consoles at the time. February's NPD numbers also revealed that it was the fastest-selling console in U.S. history in terms of dollar sales. Despite it being difficult to buy a PS5 right now, it looks as if plenty of people have been able to get their hands on one.

This is good news for PlayStation, which has found itself in the news lately for some decisions that have been heavily criticized. First it had announced the closure of the PS3, Vita, and PSP digital storefront — a move terrible for game preservation — and then a Bloomberg report indicated that Sony's obsession with mega blockbusters was causing high turnover within the company.

Elsewhere in NPD news, Outriders ranked the #3 best-seller on both Xbox and PlayStation platforms. In regards to PS5 and PS4, it follows Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (#1) and Spider-Man: Miles Morales (#2).