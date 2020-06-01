If you're looking for a great free VPN , then it's well worth giving ProtonVPN's service a try. You may be familiar with the secure email service ProtonMail, and ProtonVPN comes from the same company and offers many of the same features that the best VPN services do. Unlike many other services, you can use ProtonVPN without spending anything, making it a perfect option for those who want to try a VPN out without committing financially.

ProtonVPN has a bunch of different pricing options that range from a free plan to as much as $24 per month. The best offer is the two-year plan which has a discount of 34% right now.

The free ProtonVPN plan allows you to browse privately and securely without a financial commitment. It has no data or speed limits (common with other free VPNs) and doesn't show you ads in order to make money (again, commonplace in other free VPNs). ProtonVPN also doesn't log your data and is protected by Swiss privacy laws.

As you might expect, ProtonVPN's free plan does have some limitations. It only gives you access to servers in three countries — the U.S, the Netherlands, and Japan — compared to 50 countries in the paid plans. It also only provides VPN coverage for one device at a time so you have to disconnect in order to run it on another device. A paid ProtonVPN plan allows you to hook up 10 devices simultaneously, for comparison.

With that being said, it's stillworth giving the free plan shot today in order to see if you like it and it can meet your needs. If not, you can always upgrade to an option that suits.

Prices start at $4 per month for the Basic plan if you do decide to upgrade. It offers connections for two devices at the same time, access to all the various servers that ProtonVPN has, and gives you the highest speed connections available plus P2P.

Proton markets the next step up, the Plus plan, as the best offer at just $8 a month, and when you sign up for a two-year plan you can save 34% on the cost. This offers the same features as the Basic plan but also includes new options like secure streaming, Tor Servers, the ability to connect 5 devices at once, and more.

The top plan is the Visionary option, which is $24 a month or $288 for the year. This has the same set of features as the Plus plan, but with Visionary you get ProtonMail Visionary as well and can connect 10 devices at the same time, because why not just go all-in on security?

If ProtonVPN isn't for you, be sure to check out our roundup of free VPN services. We also have a bunch of other paid VPN deals that are worth considering.