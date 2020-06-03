What you need to know
- Project CARS is a series of racing games developed by Slightly Mad Studios.
- Project CARS 3 has been officially revealed with a new trailer.
- Project CARS 3 is set to release sometime in Summer 2020.
While we've known for a couple of years that a new Project CARS was in development, the developers at Slightly Mad Studios has officially revealed their new project. Project CARS 3 is coming, with hundreds of different cars for players to tweak and tinker with. You can take a look at the official trailer for Project CARS 3 below.
There's no exact release date right now but Project CARS 3 is coming to Xbox One, PC and PlayStation 4. It's set to arrive sometime in Summer 2020.
Wheels up
Project CARS
Hit the road
Before Project CARS 3 arrives, take Slightly Mad Studios' first game out for a spin. Practice in this racing game developed tuned by professionals across day, night, sun and rain.
