Prince of Persia fans haven't had a new game to play for over a decade now, but they recieved hopeful news a few months ago when Ubisoft registered the princeofpersia6.com domain. While absolutely nothing was confirmed, this indicated that Ubisoft may be working on a brand-new entry in the Prince of Persia series after a very long hiatus.

Now, as discovered on Resetera, a Prince of Persia remake appeared on a Guatemalan retail site Max, advertised for the Playstation 4. It's not clear if this is a legitimate post, or even if it's referring to the same game that was leaked a few months ago. Ubisoft could be gearing up to announce a "reboot" for the Prince of Persia series, or a new entry in the franchise. Whatever the truth is, we'll have to wait a little longer.

The retail listing only lists the PS4, but previous Prince of Persia entries also made an appearance on Xbox, so it would make sense for any new games to come to both platforms, but at this point everything is speculation. We don't know if the game would come to Xbox Series X or Playstation 5, or even if it actually exists. We'll keep our eyes peeled for any new information.